Shade Ladipo

By Joy Mazoje

Shade Ladipo, Nigerian media personality has advised popular Nollywood actress Annie Idibia to plead with her husband 2Face Idibia to get a vasectomy. The music star reportedly has seven children from three different women.

Shade who took to her Instagram stories said there were too many children in the mix.

“I love you Annie, so now would be a great time to ask for a vasectomy. I mean there are enough children in the mix #JustAThought,” she wrote.

The comment of the media personality could be linked with a recent breakdown of Annie Idibia in the reality TV show Young, Famous and African. Annie could not hide her frustration over her husband’s infidelity while they were dating.

The movie star disclosed this in one of the episodes of the show that she has been subjected to many humiliation and embarrassment and would always question how Tu Face made the same mistake twice.

“When you meet someone, then you know them first and then you wake up to different people having babies for him and then he has five different kids with other women, my first child is his fifth and I met him before everybody,” she said.

The Idibias tied the knot in May 2012 and have birthed two adorable daughters, Isabella and Olivia.