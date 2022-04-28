By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Reports from Sokoto State indicate that 28 people have died in a boat mishap in Gidan-Magana village of Shagari Local Government Area.

The village head of Gidan-Magana, Mohammed Auwalu, said in an interview on Wednesday that the boat left the village with 34 people on board, but that 28 people died when it capsized.

He said: “It happened on Wednesday morning, when the boat was trying to cross over to nearby Badiyawa village.

“The boat hit a tree inside the water and capsized. Rescuers, however, saved six people.

“The deceased have since been buried according to Muslim rites.

“The remaining six survivors have been conveyed to the General Hospital in Shagari, where they are currently receiving treatment,” he said.

Vanguard News