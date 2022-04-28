By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo & Musa Na Annabi

A boat carrying about 34 passengers, yesterday, capsized in Magana village, Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State killing 28 passengers.

The boat was transporting locals from neighbouring villages to major towns for their daily activities.

The village head of Gidan-Magana, Mohammed Auwalu, said, yesterday, that the boat left the village with 34 people on board but 28 people died when it capsized.

He said: “It happened on Wednesday morning when the boat was trying to cross over to a nearby Badiyawa village. The boat hit a tree inside the water and it capsized with all the passengers on the boat. Six were, however, rescued.

Also Read:

“The victims have since been buried according to Muslim rites. The remaining six survivors have been conveyed to the General Hospital in Shagari where they are currently receiving treatment.”

Also confirming the accident, Director-General of Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Nasiru Ahamed, told Vanguard in Sokoto that they received the report of the boat accident in Shagari Local Government and the agency joined forces with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to visit the area and ascertain the situation.”

Reacting to the accident, the secretary to Shagari Local Government Area, Mas’oud Shagari, said over 26 bodies were recovered from the river while the search continues for survivors and lifeless bodies.

Vanguard News Nigeria