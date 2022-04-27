After winning the hosting rights for the 27th NUGA Games billed for 2024, the University of Jos is poised to give the country the “best games ever” according to its Vice Chancellor, Professor Tanko Ishaya

Hours after receiving the flag as host for the next games, Prof. Tanko Ishaya revealed his vision for the Games noting that being the first time the games will be hosted by the school, they will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the 2024 NUGA Games will be one to be talked about years after.

Prof. Ishaya who was elected into office in December 2021, noted that the bid to host the Games was not for the sake of it, but it would also enable the University set up sporting structures, especially, a High Performance Centre given the weather conditions in Jos.

“Let me say this, getting the hosting rights is one thing but we are conscious that there is a lot required of us.

“When we came out to look for the hosting rights, we were conscious of the challenges. We are very optimistic that by the grace of God within the two years, we will bring out the facilities required to be able to host one of the best NUGA Games in the history of this country. We already have one thing going for us in Jos, which is the weather and no one can change that.”

He also spoke on the support from the state government. “We have the support of the Plateau State government and as I speak, I am glad to tell you that the Commissioner of Sports was with us in UNILAG for the NUGA Games. And that is to say that we have the support of the people to make it happen.”