By Bose Adelaja

26 years old Ezekiel Abayomi has emerged as the Best Actor in the just concluded three months training of 124 youths who graduated in various aspects of film making in Lagos State.

He received the award as the 124 youths graduated on Friday, at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The graduate of Performing Arts from Kwara State University emerged the best in a lead role having featured in a movie titled “Stupid Finder”, produced by EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA), as part of efforts to create opportunities for Nigerian youths, especially in the movie industry.

The free training, the first of its kind in 2022, was courtesy of the Lagos State Government through Lagos State Creative Industries Initiative (LACI), under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, to improve the skills and competitiveness of the trainees.

Among other awardees were Faith Omozor as the Best male artiste in Supporting Role, Onaopemipo Olatunde as Best Female Lead Role, Lasisi Deborah (Best Colour Grading) and Toluwanimi Adekanmi as Best Female Supporting Role.

Speaking about the award, Ezekiel who hails from Lagos State said due to unemployment in the country, he had earlier worked as a marketing executive with a travel and cargo company while also making attempts to be enrolled at the Academy unfortunately this did not work out until after his third attempt.

“I tried twice but was unsuccessful and my coach who noticed this asked me to try again. I followed his instructions and kept trying and the third time, I went with the mindset of ‘this is my last try.

“EbonyLife Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Mo Abudu, Lagos State Government and the Academy have done so well to get skilled and professional coaches to head each department in the School which helped us sharpen our skills.

“We were all ready to learn, giving ourselves in totally into the course and process which yielded good results,”

Speaking about the award, he said, “I didn’t see it coming because my class was filled with good actors.

The award has just motivated me to always put in my best in movies whether in a lead or supporting role.

“I will ensure to always give the audience the taste of good relief of character assigned to me. I appreciate the opportunity given to me to showcase my talent and promise to be a good role model to the younger generation.

“I intend to commence training of upcoming artistes.”

Speaking at the event, Heidi Vysi, Head of Programming of the Academy who represented Mo Abudu, Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Ebony Life Group expressed hope that the graduating students will impact the creative industry, “This is a turnaround in the creative industry in Nigeria to attract investors to the industry.

“It’s good to be here today to see how encouraging the young ones are and it’s quite impressive to see them and notice their technical ability.

“I am happy to see, know their mindsets and how they grow in the industry,”

Theart Kostern, Head of School, EbonyLife Creative Academy said “they were slightly inexperienced when they enrolled with the Academy but you can see what they have become. This can be proven through the movies they have produced, You can see how the movies were packaged and launched very quickly and this means they are passionate about it.”

Similarly, Idowu Johnson, Head of Department, Creative Arts who represented the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture urged the trainees to put in their best in the industry.

Faith Omosor, Winner, Best Supporting Artiste said, ” I am super excited to have received this award which means a lot to me. It will go a long way to prove that I have garnered the necessary professionalism in my craft and I am very much ready to exploit in the movie and television industry in Nigeria and the world at large.

I believe more in my performance and can tell every story I am privileged to feature in.”

