By Ozioruva Aliu



BENINCITY – TWENTY-FOUR of the executive committee members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Edo North Senatorial district has opposed the senatorial ambition of the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

They stated this in a communiqué after a meeting held in Auchi, Etsako West local government area where they said the purported endorsement of Oshiomhole by the executives of the six local government areas did not get their support.

Some of those who signed the communiqué were Mr Francis Ozoya (Youth Leader Ward 3, Owan-East), Onaivi Alabi (Auditor, Ward 1, Akoko-Edo),William Patrick (Asst.Secretary Ward 8, Akoko-Edo) and Chief LuckAgbu (Chairman Ward 3 Etsako-East).

They said the said endorsement championed by the State Deputy Chairman of the party, Jarret Tenebe and the party chairman of Etsako West local government area was not accepted by them during the 70th birthday ceremony of Oshiomhole where he openly declared his intention.

They said “The only significant thing that could be likened to an endorsement at the event was a motion to zone the senatorial seat to Etsako West which was resisted by some of the Executives present at the occasion.



“The argument was that you can’t move the senate from Etsako East to West, what about the Owan that last had it between 2007 and 2011 and also Akoko-Edo last had it between 2011 to 2015 while it has been in Etsako since then.

“If what happened at Iyamoh is what has been turned into purported endorsement of Oshiomhole for senate in 2013, then we are surprised.



The communiqué concluded that rather than the blanket endorsement of Oshiomhole, all interested persons from the district should subject themselves to an open primary to decide the party’s ticket for senate.