By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum ( NEF); Professor Ango Abdullahi has said candidates for 2023 presidency should be based on merit as power shift arrangement or zoning was already dead and buried.

Ango spoke in Zaria on Thursday when the leadership of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) paid him a solidarity visit in recognition of his leadership role .

He said those seeking to contest for the Presidency should be allowed to do so on the merit of their competence and not based on where they come from.

“Such positions should be left open for standard norms of democratic processes,” he said.

” The issue of zoning or power shift is dead and buried, candidates should be allowed to contest election on the basis of merit of their competence and not where they come from, hence the Northern Elders Forum is of the opinion that the presidential position should be left open for standard norms of democractic process” ,he said.

Speaking on the consensus process that produced former Senate President Bukola Saraki from North Central and Governor Bala Mohammed from North East as northern consensus candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he said four Presidential aspirants started the consensus process on their own .

” They met former military Head of State Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and told him they had concluded consultations on possible consensus candidate but failed to arrive at one person and requested him to assist and he called me and few others.”

” The aspirants insisted on us choosing from among them but we told them it was not possible, so we consulted elders from across the North West, North Central and North East before Aminu Tambuwal and Atiku Abubakar withdrew from the process.”

” All elders voted for first and second choice and Bukola Saraki and Governor Bala Mohammed tied and both of them were asked to either pick one among themselves or do further consultation on the best among them and our recommendation was signed by me as Ango Abdullahi and not on behalf of NEF, a position I made very clear at a press conference I addressed in Minna,” he said.

Spokesperson of the CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman had earlier commended the elder statesman for his leadership qualities.

According to him, “we at the CNG will continue to look up to you as a great statesman, a mentor, a guardian, a living history and an embodiment of all the exemplary qualities young Northerners should strive to achieve.”

“We finally urge you Sir, to remain steadfast in providing leadership for strong resistance to the antics of these political dealers desperately seeking to market the worst, unproductive, inefficient individuals with no record of credence in all their endeavours on the people as candidates from the North,” he said.