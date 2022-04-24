Sherriff Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly and governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, rounded off his consultation visits across the 25 local government areas of the State, insisting that the pain of Deltans is his pain.

Oborevwori who spoke at Orerokpe, Headquarters of Okpe Local Government Area, assured the of a greater Delta, when elected as Governor of the State, adding that he is in the race for the collective good of the people.

Saying that he has the mental and physical capacity to achieve an excellent Delta, he he appealed to delegates to the right thing by ensuring he emerges as the candidate of the party for the Governorship election in the 2023 general election.

Oborevwori who addressed an unprecedented crowd of party faithfuls, delegates, leaders, elders, youths, women, supporters and other stakeholders at the grand finale of the Consultation visits, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has done so well in infrastructural and human capital development.

The Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, said his vision is to continue with the good governance of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the end of his tenure in May 2023.

Oborevwori assured that in partnership with critical stakeholders, including other agencies of government and traditional institutions, Delta would witness astronomical growth in all spheres of human endeavour.

He stressed that Delta State deserves the best at all times, adding that he would not renege in his promises to the people. He daid the massive turnout of supporters to receive his consultation train across the 25 local government areas is an affirmation of his acceptability by all ethnic nationalities in the State.

Some leaders in their goodwill messages, described Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as homebred politician with wide acceptability across the length and breadth of the state.

Those who spoke include; Peter Biakpara, Roland Oritsejafor, Nkem Okuofu, John Oguma and Sam Oyovbaire told the delegates as representatives of the people to vote Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, adding that a vote for Rt Hon Sheriff is a vote for stability and continuity.

