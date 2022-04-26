Sherriff Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, has rounded off his consultation visits to the 25 local government areas of the state, insisting that the pains of Deltans were his pain.

Oborevwori at Orerokpe, headquarters of Okpe Local Government Area of the state, assured of a greater Delta when elected as governor of the state, adding that he was in the race for the collective good of the people.

Saying that he has the mental and physical capacity to achieve an excellent Delta, he appealed to delegates to do the right thing by ensuring he emerges as the candidate of the party for the governorship election in the 2023 general election.

Oborevwori, who addressed a crowd of party faithful, delegates, leaders, elders, youths, women, supporters and other stakeholders at the grand finale of the consultation visits, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has done so well in infrastructural and human capital development, promised to continue from where he (Okowa) will stop.

Some leaders in their goodwill messages, described Oborevwori as homebred politician with wide acceptability across the length and breadth of the state.

Those who spoke include; Peter Biakpara, Roland Oritsejafor, Nkem Okuofu, John Oguma and Sam Oyovbaire and they told the delegates as representatives of the people to vote Oborevwori, adding that a vote for Sheriff was a vote for stability and continuity.

