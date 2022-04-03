The founding director-general, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governors forum, and director-general, Saraki Campaign organization, Earl Osaro Onaiwu has called on the PDP to perish the idea of zoning the presidency and allow for a level playing ground for all aspirants.

Speaking at the meeting between the former president of the senate, and leading presidential aspirant of the PDP, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the PDP youth leaders in Nigeria, Earl Osaro Onaiwu noted that the party does not have the luxury of zoning as an opposition party.

“You don’t zone what you don’t have, the party should allow for all aspirants to test their popularity at the polls, Osaro said.

Further speaking, Mr Onaiwu noted that zoning has never been of any help to the country but, rather, an avenue to promote ethnic and tribal supremacy which is a bane to the unity and development of Nigeria.

“Nigeria is at a crossroads and needs people with competence and capacity to rescue this country. Zoning at this material time, simply means edging the best hands out of the chance to rescue this nation, Osaro stated.

While addressing the PDP youth leaders, the seasoned technocrat and politician, said there is no better time to get it right than now, especially with the Dr. Saraki in the race. He admonished the youths to support the presidential bid of Saraki as that is the only way Nigeria can be rebuild.