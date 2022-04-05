By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State and People’s Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant has carried his Presidential ambition to Niger State, where he met with the two former Military Heads of State, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar in a closed door meeting.

Wike led three other state Governors, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and former Governor of Benue state, Senator Suswan Gabriel, to the two former leaders for joint consultation.

Wike and his team held earlier a closed door meeting separately with General Abdulsalami at his Uphill residence and were led to General Babangida’s residence, where they had another joint closed door meeting.

The joint closed door meeting lasted for about 20 minutes.

Governor Ikpeazu, who spoke on behalf of the team said they were in Minna to consult with the two elder statesmen and also discussed other pressing national issues.

“I have come with my colleagues, the governors of Enugu, Oyo, Rivers and some members of the National Assembly to consult with the former Head of State and President and also discussed national issues and the problems affecting our country.

“We commended them for their support for the unity of this country and the discussions went very well and we will take it from there,” he remarked.

On the response of Babangida to their visit, Ikpeazu said that the former military President expressed concern and expressed his expectation on the role the youth should play in future politics.

“General Babangida pressed for the younger generation to take up the baton of leadership and rescue Nigeria.”

When journalists approached Wike to comment on his 2023 presidential ambition, he simply said: “That issue will be discussed later.”

Others in the team were Senators Kashim Imam from Borno. Senator Nasifi from Bauchi State.