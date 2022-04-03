A political pressure group, Okowa Campaign Flow, has declared that it would support any aspirant backed by Delta State governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, in next year’s governorship race in the state.



It also commended the governor for what was described as his great strides as the leader of the oil-rich state.



This was stated at an event in Asaba, which had the presence of political heavyweights in the state.



Declaring the colourful occasion open, Convener and Director-General of the group, Dr. Bemigho Ofoeyeno, said the platform was created to ensure victory for Governor Okowa and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, during the 2019 general election.



He said:“There is no gainsaying that with the continued support of my executive and entire members of the group, we will do our best to meet up with the aspirations of the People’s Democratic Party.



According to him, the body was built on a strong foundation with members who are fully determined and committed to the success of the party.



“Campaign flow was the only political pressure group that traversed all the 25 local government areas with our amiable governor in 2019. Besides, the group during elections organized door-to-door campaigns, in the marketplaces, motor parks and others for the governor to achieve a landslide victory in 2019. We will drum support for the governor’s preferred presidential, governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly aspirants in the 2023 general election.



“Delta is now the envy of all states in the federation. Our support for Governor Okowa will never end and we are ready to ensure that not a single ward or unit is won by any other party in the state”.



He further said: “We will continue to appreciate our patrons, such as Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, Former member, House of Representatives, Hon Otimeyin Adams, Former Chairman, Warri North LGA and presently, Project Director, Trans Warri/Ode Itsekiri Road Project, Comrade Mike Okeme among others.



To Governor Okowa on Labour matters. Others are Engr. John Cee Onwualu Jefcon and Associates as well as Engr. Elie Tannous, Managing Director, Levant Construction Company Limited.”



Also speaking, a former labour leader in the state, Comrade Mike Okeme, commended the group for supporting Okowa.



“I am proud of your continued support to our amiable governor, PDP and the entire state. I know that you will not derail in your effort in ensuring that PDP continues to win all elections, both at the state and federal levels,’’ he said.



Okeme, who is the patron of the campaign flow, also commended the traditional rulers and lovers of the political pressure group for joining forces with the group to succeed at all times.



“We will continue to encourage Campaign flow Director-General and members because Dr. Ofoeyeno has delivered marvelously. He has also reached the pinnacle of success. We should all support the governor and all our aspirants in next year’s political dispensation.



“Chairman of the forum and Chief of Staff, Government House, Ovie Agas, who was represented by Paul Etaga, said: ” We will continue to deliver the dividends of democracy.”



Earlier, Governor Okowa, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters, Benson Diaso, described the group as a formidable body that is ever ready to assist government.