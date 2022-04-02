Ekweremadu

FIVE-TIME Senator, and three-time Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in this chat spoke on why he is running for the governorship of Enugu State instead of the presidency, his chances, the politics of Enugu State, and why South-East zone should produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor, next year.

It is like the PDP is scared of zoning the presidency. Why?

It is understandable; if you are sick, they would come with all kinds of recommendations on how to recover. That is the situation the PDP has found itself in now; the PDP wants to return to power and Nigerians also want a change of government. So, the PDP is prepared to have anybody from anywhere as long as the person would win the presidency. So, sometimes, they are overlooking the justice of the matter.

On zoning at the national level, there is the agitation for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, what is your view on that?

We have six geo-political zones in the country.



The other four zones have produced the president except the South-East and North-East. But even at that, we used to have three regions –the Northern, Western and Eastern regions. Within those enclaves, you can see that the North has had the presidency several times. The South-West has also had a fair share. You have three major ethnic groups –the Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba. So far, the two major ethnic groups including a minority have had it except the Igbo.

We had a war in Nigeria and if you like, the Igbo were defeated and with what is happening, how are you going to reintegrate the country without accommodating the Igbo? We had a similar situation in Canada; the people of Quebec agitated to leave the place and one of the things they did to bring the country together was to consciously give that side of the country the opportunity to produce the president. So, that is why the Igbo case is different. There is a need for national integration, justice and equity. There is even a need to give an Igbo man the opportunity to showcase his Nigerianess.

What are your plans ahead of the 2023 general elections?

I have had enough of the Senate and people started coming to persuade me to go for the governorship. There were two things I needed to do. One was to pray over the matter and the next was to have a conversation with my friend, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. I told him after the meeting that he should not give me an instant answer and that he should consult and pray over it which I believe he is still doing. But I have maintained my personal relationship with him because I try to keep my political relationship with people different from my personal relationship with them.

I believe that after politics, there is life. So, I have met with my governor and consulted a lot of people and asked for their support. It is very important to me. I made it much easier and I told him to go and think about it so that we later have another conversation around it.

Now, the other issue people try to dramatise is zoning in Enugu State and it became a national issue as if Enugu is the only state in Nigeria. It is not the way people look at it. The truth of the matter is that we have three senatorial districts like every other state. We have Enugu-East, Enugu-North and Enugu-West.

Enugu-North where the present governor comes from had produced two governors in the persons of Okwesilieze Nwodo from Igbo-Etiti and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from Udenu. The other zone is Enugu-East, which is now saying it is its turn. But unfortunately, they have produced three governors –CC Onoh from Enugu-North local government, Jim Nwobodo from Enugu-South local government and Chimaroke Nnamani from Nkanu West local government.

Then, the third zone is Enugu-West where I come from. The only governor the zone has produced is Sullivan Chime. Remember, some people select their governors from the cultural groups in a state. In Enugu, we have four cultural groups. We have the Nsukka speaking people of Enugu State which as I said have produced two governors. We have the Nkanu people of Enugu State. They have produced, if you like, two governors. Let me say that CC Onoh is an Udi speaking person. So, Udi has produced two which are Onoh and Sullivan.

Then, there is the fourth one which is Awgu and it has never produced a governor. Awgu is one of the cultural zones. Awgu people have never produced a governor. I have been a Senator for a long time; this is my fourth time. So, I have been Deputy Senate president. I do not see myself representing Enugu-West; I see myself as a Senator representing Enugu State. I am not looking down at my colleagues but because I was privileged to be the Deputy Senate president, I don’t want to see myself as just Enugu Senator. So, I extended what I have been doing to the rest of the zones and even beyond. As I speak with you today, I am the only senator from Enugu who can now say I have touched the lives of people from every senatorial zone.

I have done roads, water and electricity projects in the other zones and they know it. The governor knows. The water project that we started in Enugu, I have extended it to Enugu-North because they have underground water; so it is easy to get water there but the other senatorial zones just like my own part of Enugu State, do not have underground water because of the coal formation.

So because of that, I didn’t bother myself to say I want to be governor of Enugu State because I am from Awgu. I think what the Enugu people now want is a man who would provide water, jobs, electricity, healthcare and somebody who would develop the place. I am talking about a governor for everybody, making sure that every part of Enugu State is taken care of. Because of my attitude in the direction of making sure that I reach out to everybody, what they call me in Enugu is ‘enye ndi ebea, enye ndi ebea’(Give to people here, you give to people there).I don’t have boundaries. So, that is the people’s perception of me. That is why they believe that even as a governor, I can be able to govern for everyone.

The government resources are getting lean, so we need people who can think out of the box. We need people who have sufficient contacts to attract the private sector. If you do not have credibility and people cannot trust you, nobody is going to put money in your state or country.

So, even now that I am just trying to run, I am getting calls from all over the world; these are people who said, ‘if you succeed, we will be there for you and we would bring investors.’ I spoke with the Nigerian Ambassador to Portugal just two days ago, you can ask him, he said if I become governor, they will bring investors for me. Those are the kind of calls I am getting the world over. This is a challenging time and we need somebody who has an extraordinary experience that can be able to manage not just the resources but the human beings in Enugu State.

Some leaders claimed that at the time stakeholders in Enugu agreed on power rotation

I was the DG of the Chimaroke campaign organization. Let us take it back and start from 1999. Remember that Jim Nwobodo is from the same Enugu-East; he wanted to support somebody from my own cultural zone, Awgu because he believed that we have been cheated. He was supporting a man called Okey Igwe but unfortunately, something happened in 1998 during the local government election; there was a crisis in his house and somebody was killed. So, he was arrested and detained and it was getting close to primaries. Jim Nwobodo did not know what to do.

His own people, the Nkanu said, ‘look, you have to abandon this man. Let us look for one of our brothers and make him the governor.’

These were all blackmail and that was how Chimaroke was supported and he became the governor. That injustice has never been addressed till now. Jim Nwobodo was defeated by Onoh, just from the next local government, he became governor before that government was removed. When democracy resumed again, the next person that became governor was somebody from Nsukka, Okwesilieze Nwodo but he did not finish his tenure as the army intervened again. So, when democracy eventually returned again, remember that Okwy from Enugu North has governed and if there was an arrangement, if there was zoning, it could have come to my place. It now went back to Nkanu when Jim Nwobodo from there had just finished as governor. It was from the same neighbourhood in Nkanu West where Chimaroke comes from. So, when Chimaroke finished, he supported Sullivan Chime not because there was any zoning and he knew that; I was there too. It was because of our friendship of over so many years. So, by the time Sullivan finished, the two senatorial zones of Enugu-East and Enugu-West had had the opportunity of producing governors and it made sense to any human being that the only remaining zone, Enugu-North, should produce the governor.

It is just like if three people are eating from one plate, you have three pieces of meat,people have taken a piece of meat each, there is no argument about who owns the third one. What will you say that you are zoning for instance the third meat? They said they came and zoned to Enugu-North, how do you do that? They said it was in 2013 when there was only one zone remaining.

They did not say there was zoning in 1979 or 1999 and they said it was in 2013 when two zones had already taken their turns; that is when you woke up and started talking about zoning. So, it is all a selfish agenda. It is not borne of any antecedents, justice for anybody or the goodwill of Enugu people. As I said, you cannot be talking of such things that can divide us because zoning will only divide us the more. The only thing that can unite us now is competence, equity and justice to all. What people want is a governor that can put food on their table and provide jobs for the people.

But there is a 2013 document which has your signature indicating that you were in the meeting that agreed on the zoning arrangement in the state.

You are all journalists and you all know what can happen with such signatures. I do not want to bother myself about that.

Why go for governorship instead of presidency with your wealth of experience, are you afraid of taking your ambition a notch higher?

You are right; even in the international community, some people have spoken to me on that direction. But first of all, Nigeria is like a broken bottle. So, it is going to take some time to be able to fix it. It is easier for you to fix a state and there is a model I am looking at.

This is because if you are talking about Nigeria, you could have good intentions, which could be translated into saying you want a Nigeria that works. You want a Nigeria where there will be jobs, stable power supply, roads, waterways and others working. That is what it means by having good governance. But because of the situation we have found ourselves and you have a limited time of eight years to do that assuming you did not get a second term, it would be very difficult for you to create an impact. But it is easier for you to create impact in a state.

If you go to UAE, it is a federal state like us; like in Nigeria, they were in darkness in terms of governance; nothing was working; it was pure desert with poor people everywhere until one of those emirates just like states in Nigeria decided to think differently in Dubai. Dubai now went ahead in the aviation sector to Pakistan and hired one aircraft and started what is today the giant called the Emirates. They went into housing and started building high rise buildings and asking the whole world to come and invest saying this is heaven.

They went into sports and built sports facilities all over the place. People started going there for car racing. They went into hi-tech and built bigger cities. They were just expanding; they had a vision of building an estate inside a sea. They called experts to help them to design it. They said they were going to build the tallest building and people were waiting for it and they did it. Do you know what happened? The rest of the state started copying that. All the states there are competing and doing well. So, if by the grace of God we have the opportunity of doing what we intend to do in Enugu, we are hopeful that that can inspire the rest of the states and that is how Nigeria can also do well.

In 2023, do you foresee any threat from the All Progressives Congress, APC in Enugu State?

To be modest, Enugu is about 70 per cent PDP. So, I do not see any threat. The only thing that can cause problems is if we are unable to put our house in order and we have rancorous primaries. Maybe, some people will split and get angry and all of that. This is because a man who is unfairly treated will not be interested in peace.

In case you fail at the primaries, do you have a plan B. Do you plan to defect to another party?

If I wanted to defect, I would have done that a long time. You know what I went through since 2015 till date under the APC. If I wanted, I would have left like others. I would not have gone through all the things I had to. So, I have no such plans. I have friends across the world who are politicians. They would be so disappointed in me. I have given lectures all over the world on the subject of democracy. In politics, you fail, you succeed and rise. Sometimes, you fail and you wake up again. I am not afraid of failure. So, I am not going to any other party. I will remain in PDP.