Dr Bukola Saraki

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- As the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, looks ahead to its Presidential primary election on May 28, Professor of Theatre Development, Iyorwese Hagher has called on party delegates to settle for former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki as standard flag bearer for the 2023 election.

This is even as the renowned academic insisted that in Saraki, the nation can end her 62 years search for the right leader “to pull away the cliff over which she perilously hangs and avert her drop into total destruction.”

Hagher who heads the Bukola Saraki 2023 Presidential Advocacy Committee stated this in an exclusive chat with Vanguard on Monday.

Having related on a multi-dimensional level over the years with the former Senate President, Professor Hagher told Vanguard that a Saraki-led Presidency would fetch Nigerians result-driven governance she have been yearning for since the attainment of independence in 1960.

“Senator Bukola Saraki is the end of search for the President of Nigeria come 2023. He is Presidential in character, dimension and expression. He is a fine gentleman who is a product of excellent upbringing, socially and politically.

“He is very well educated in Nigeria and abroad with a robust network of associates in high positions across the globe. He has excellent cognate experience in politics as high ranking bank executive, as Special Assistant to President Obasanjo and two times Governor of Kwara State, where he was adjudged the best performing governor as well as Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum,” he said.

Iyorwese who spoke with our correspondent from his base in the United States of America called on Nigerians to remember the role Saraki played in the “defense of common people,” while serving as President of the 8th Senate.

“As Senator, Saraki saved Nigeria from a wasteful All Progressives Congress, APC-led government which gave out money to cronies in the name of petroleum subsidy, and stood as bastion in defense of the common people.

“As Senate President, he excelled as the defender of Nigeria’s democracy by asserting the independence of the legislative arm of government,” he noted.

Although the race to the PDP Presidential ticket has other seasoned politicians competing including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi; Prof. Hagher said makes Saraki’s aspiration difficult to ignore is the broad vision he has to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria and her people for good of given the nod.

“His vision is to end false promises and instead act to rebuild the nation to greatness, end insecurity and grow a robust economy to end poverty,” he declared.

Saraki is currently midwifing a consensus dialogue with Atiku, Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed and Muhammed Hayatu-Deen, aimed at presenting a consensus Northern choice at the convention.