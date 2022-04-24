By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A former chairmanship aspirant of Ijede Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Onamade Oluwatosin has officially declared his intention to represent the Ikorodu Constituency 2, at the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2023 poll even as he unveiled agenda.

The House of Assembly aspirant who is vying under the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, made this known at the weekend, during the official declaration event, held at Ijede Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Onamade promised that if he gets the party’s ticket as candidate and eventually elected to represent Ijede at the House of Assembly, he would reverse some irrelevant clauses that have been abandoned within the chambers, and that have been adversely affecting necessary growth in the development of the constituency.

According to him, “As a democrat and firm believer in the rule of law, it is important to make every spoken and promised words in paper to make it formal than just a mere word of the mouth.

“Therefore, I promise to leverage on the experiences of the best hands in Ikorodu constituency 2 to provide the desired representation in every sense of the word to my constituents if he I’m given the opportunity.”

Unveiling his agenda which premised on qualitative, passionate, visible and result – oriented representation for the constituency, Onamade stressed that it has become necessary to pursue due to prevailing economic situation affecting communities.

He promised to achieve the agenda by developing ideas and courageous strategies that will have direct positive impact on the lives of constituents.

Onamade, assured people of his readiness to collaborate with other colleagues in the state Assembly to review some laws that have remained a clog in the wheels of progress inorder to engender progress, unity and fair play.

He therefore, vowed to be visible, a good listener, discerning and active legislator who would contribute to the growth of the constituency and join other arms of government to bring unquantifiable benefits to his people.

He appealed to the Ikorodu APC leaders, members and stakeholders to support his aspiration to be APC flagbearer in the 2023 Lagos State House of Assembly election.

The Deputy of the APC East Senatorial Leader, Ndigbo consisting of 16 Local governments and Chairman Ndigbo of Ikorodu APC, Peter Aran, JP, urged the people of Igbogbo and Imota who have served twice in the administration to give peace a chance in Ikorodu and give way for the Ijede people to serve and finish their tenure, and support Onamade in his aspiration to represent at the House of Assembly as ” it is the turn of Ijede to vy for the position.”

He assured the aspirant of the readiness of all Igbo residents in the constituency to work as a team and brothers for the actualization of Onamade’ prayers.

APC Apex Leader in Ijede, Adewale Ajala, charged the Ikorodu people to get registered and obtain their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, saying, “it is not about prayer points, miracle to vote in your choice of candidate in 2023 but you should participate actively.”