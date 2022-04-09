By Adesina Wahab

The Natural Rubber Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NARPPMAN) has said the country can boost her economy and even sustain the environment through the cultivation of natural rubber in large scale.

This was stated yesterday in Ikeja, Lagos during the inauguration of the Lagos State chapter of the association.



The event was themed “Economical and environmental sustainability: Natural rubber to the rescue.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chairman, NARPPMAN, Osun State, Prince Adeyokunnu Adeniyi, who gave a breakdown of what could be made from one hectare of natural rubber plantation, said as an agricultural product in high demand internationally, it would also help in earning foreign exchange for the country.

He explained that with one hectare being planted with a minimum 555 rubber trees, and a tree yielding latex worth N1,500 monthly, the hectare could bring in a revenue of over N7 million a year.

He added that a rubber tree would start producing latex after five or six years of being planted.

“The current situation in Nigeria therefore calls for an alternative high revenue yielding product that doesn’t destroy but enhances the stability and sustainability of our eco system. Incidentally, and happily, natural rubber fits this description. If the country must survive economically, if the nation must protect its environment for the sake of generation next, then the Nigerian Government and her citizens must embrace natural rubber cultivation,” he said.

He regretted that the country had lost its prime position in the production of rubber, but that the situation could be remedied.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who was the Guest of Honour, expressed the readiness of the state government to reviving agriculture in the state.

Represented by Hon. Richard Kasunu, he urged the association to do a memo on how to get land allocation for the cultivation of the crop in the state.

The National President of the body, Prince Igbinosun Peter, said the time was ripe for the nation to seriously look at the agriculture sector to revamp its economy.

He added that natural rubber was one sure way of generating income and creating jobs.

Mr. Adejuyigbe Alo was inaugurated the state Chairman along other exco members.

Members of the association from the South-West Zone also graced the occasion.