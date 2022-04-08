.

...Says I’m a governor who expects Mr President to secure my state

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has expressed optimism about his possible emergence as consensus standard flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC

This is even as he said he is comfortable with whichever mode of primaries (direct or indirect) the party adopts in choosing its candidate.

Governor Bello stated this yesterday at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Governor Yahaya Bello, GYB, Seminar for Political and Crime Correspondents which was held in Asokoro, Abuja.

In a confident mood, Bello said the APC boosted by its 41 million membership base, has what it takes to continue governing Nigeria at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government on May 29, 2023, stressing that he played a significant role in the mobilization of Nigerians into the fold of the party.

He said: “If consensus is going to be the option, I don’t think APC will go outside Governor Yahaya Bello, and even if other considerations are put forward whether direct or indirect primaries, Governor Yahaya Bello is the man to beat. I am confident, I trust God Almighty, and I trust the judgment of the leadership and members of the party.

“APC is the party to beat, APC is the party that will still produce the next government after President Muhammadu Buhari. APC will want to win all the elections; APC is a party that is strategic.

Also Read:

Nigerian women commend Yahaya Bello for appointing 1st female Campaign DG

“APC is a party with nothing less than 41 million members, and the party is aware of the man who mobilized about 41 million members into the party, and the mobilization of the members cut across all geo-political zones, states, religion”, he said.

According to him “APC knows the body language of the nation. The party is aware that the youth and women are clamouring for that person who is coming to solve the insecurity challenges we face today,

“They are aware of that man who is coming to build on the achievements of the President; they know who Nigerians are clamouring for and they know who is acceptable both in the North and the South, both by Muslims and Christians, even pagans and non-believers. they know that man that is coming to turn the fortunes of this country around.

“They know the man that speaks the language of the youth and younger generation, and they know that man who has performed well in his state within the shortest possible time he was saddled with the responsibility”.

“We want to make sure that the language you speak, the religion you practice and where you come from do not matter again in our Presidency”, he stressed.

Governor Bello promised to provide motivational incentives to the nation’s security agencies to enable them to secure Nigeria and Nigerians, adding that under his watch, terrorism will become a thing of the past, even as he pledged to diversify the nation’s revenue base from oil.

“I refuse to politicize insecurity. Buhari is a man who loves truth and reality. I will let you know that Mr President loves this country.

“This insecurity is not a thing of Mr President even though we shouldn’t pass the buck because that is why we came on board. It is a successive failure of various administrations.

“Let me remind us once again that certain military and police hardware were non-existent or was last purchased in the administration of former President Shehu Shagari. After the bomb blast incident in Ikeja cantonment, did Nigerians ask whether the arms and ammunition that detonated and killed some people were ever replaced since then?

“After the various decays, the foundation was shaky and the President spent a lot of money to buy equipment. The President will not sit in the Villa and hold an AK-47 to come and secure my schools and roads.

“Some of these crimes that we see today are more than what we see on the surface. I will never come out here and point out the flaws. Whatever I observe, in terms of loopholes and lapses, it is between myself and the President to let him know.

“I will never be that governor who will come out and tell that the President did not secure my schools and roads. That is why as the Chief Security Officer of Kogi, I ensure that I brought the rate of crime from the zenith down to the floor and the President is assisting me to succeed in that area.

“I am sincere about fighting crimes and criminality. If all of us as chief executives are doing what we are supposed to do, Mr President’s job would have been easier.

“But if I become the President, I will ensure that every chief executive of the various federating units sit up and do their jobs. I will not tolerate any lackadaisical attitude or passing of the buck to the centre. I will ensure that various federating units are strengthened.

“Some of these crimes are politically motivated, especially the recent ones we are witnessing. However, the issue of security can never be brought out to the public so you would not expose your country to danger.”

Governor Bello promised to provide motivational incentives to the nation’s security agencies to enable them to secure Nigeria and Nigerians, adding that under his watch, terrorism will become a thing of the past, even as he pledged to diversify the nation’s revenue base from oil.

Vanguard News Nigeria