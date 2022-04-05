.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Tuesday warned political parties and their supporters that it has not to lifted the embargo on political campaigns.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kano, Prof. Risquwa Shehu gave the warning

during a stakeholders meeting which has in attendance representatives from political parties, security agencies, members of the Civil Society Organizations, CSOs and the media.

Prof. Shehu decried increasing political thuggery and intraparty violence ahead of the 2023 general election in Kano.

He lamented that the trend of political acrimonies already overwhelming the entire atmosphere is fast threatening the relative peace, security and conduct of the election in the state.

According to him, “It is very important to once again draw the attention of all our stakeholders especially the political parties that there is a ban on the political campaign at the moment, therefore it is very necessary to caution party supporters on the implication of some of their attitude.

“This call is deemed necessary because of the increasing trend of political acrimonies being expressed by some individuals in various radio stations in the state. Even more disturbing is the increasing incidences of violence by supporters of some political actors. These are capable of disrupting preparations and peaceful conduct of 2023 general elections and therefore such not be allowed,” Prof. Shehu stated.

On the update of the next general election, the Kano REC, Prof. Shehu explained that with the conversion of 3,148 Voting Points, VPs into Polling Units, PUs the state now has a total of 11,222 Polling Units.

“Kano State had 8,074 polling units and 3,148 voting points across the 44 LGAs. With the conversion of the voting points to Polling Units, the state now has a total of 11,222 Polling Units,” the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kano, Prof. Risquwa Shehu however said.

Vanguard News Nigeria