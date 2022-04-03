Godwin Emefiele

*Says Emefiele’s support groups run on voluntary contributions,can’t be blackmailed into submission

*Tells people to stop smear attacks against CBN Governor

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Emefiele Support Group, ESG, said it was responsible for procuring the 2023 branded buses and campaign materials of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor,Dr Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that some buses branded with Emefiele’s presidential posters surfaced in the country some hours ago,prompting reactions from different quarters with some persons calling for his immediate resignation.

Reacting to the development,a support group rooting for Emefiele’s presidential bid,claimed to be responsible for the procurement and branding of the vehicles, saying the action was one of the many contributions it has made to draw the CBN boss to throw his hat into the presidential ring.

The group,at a press conference in Abuja,Sunday,raised alarm over alleged plot to smear the hard earned image of its principal and his office “over independent activities of support groups which are calling on him to join the race and contest for the Presidency of Nigeria come 2023.”

Director of Communications of the group, Ms. Benigna Ejimba, who read a prepared text of the briefing before newsmen, claimed that “all support groups are running on voluntary donations and self-raised funds to promote the call for Emefiele to run.”

Ejimba said “the smear campaigns were futile attempts from panicky politicians to scare Emefiele from considering a presidential bid.”

She said ,“Let it be known to these greedy politicians and their allies that no single kobo from Dr. Emefiele or the CBN is part of the funds so far spent on those branded campaign materials that have started giving them sleepless nights.

“It is ordinary citizens like us that are contributing these funds in form of our widows’ might to ensure yet that Nigeria gets it right and keeps away politicians whose only interest is the treasury of the country.”

Ms. Ejimba continued, “For clarification, we are proud and bold to say that all Emefiele support groups run on voluntary contributions from eminent members of the various support groups who are desirous of a better nation for us all.

“Please note that these young and determined Nigerians cannot and will not be blackmailed into abandoning our commitment to a people’s agenda to convince Dr. Emefiele to step out to continue, consolidate and expand President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacies. This is a task we are committed to and have resolved to give up all, including our financial resources, to ensure that this is done.”

She also expressed confidence that once Dr. Emefiele answers their call and joined the presidential race, “he would be the candidate to beat”, adding that “these attacks are childish attacks that cannot stop the voluntary activities of advocates in calling on Dr. Emefiele to contest. ”

“We owe no one any apology for our conviction. At the end of the day, Nigerians will appreciate us for bearing the torch of this vision when eventually Dr. Godwin Emefiele becomes elected as the president and continues the growth and development of Nigeria“ she concluded.