… As party vows to unseat APC in 2023

By David Odama

GOVERNORSHIP aspirants under the platform of the People’s Democratic party, PDP, in Nasarawa state have resolved to collectively work for the emergence of a candidate as the flag bearer of the party in 2023 in the interest of the state and the party.

The aspirants in their various submissions shortly after a unity and peace meeting of the three aspirants organized by the party working Committee in Lafia, maintained that they will not allow their differences affect the 2023 general elections.

The former National secretary of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, and one time minister of Information, Labaran Maku noted that the candidates will put behind them the individual differencies that have worked against PDP over the years and forged a common front in 2023.

According to him, “We are working to produce a consensus candidate for the party now and if that fails, who ever emerges as the flag bearer at the primaries, we will work with him”.

On their part, the PDP flag bearer in 2019, David Ombugadu and General Nuhu Angbazo explained that the meeting organized by the state party hierarchy was to ensure that PDP remained a formidable party to challenge the ruling APC and reclaim its position in 2023.

“We are collectively working to ensure that our party unseats the APC government come 2023. We will team up at the end of the day to support any one of us who will emerge as the Party flag bearer” the aspirants declared.

Earlier, the state party Chairman, Francis Orogu had explained that the party had so many experiences in the past, adding that it has given PDP opportunity to realize its mistakes.

“I think we are well educated to know what politics is all about now. We have all calibers of politicians and we know that the party called PDP in Nasarawa state cannot be override or overlooked.

“The 2019 election we lost all of you know that every candidate we brought solidly won that Election but somehow were manipulated out. Those reasons and areas that we kept open, those compromise that gave room for the APC to override us in the name of winning is what we are trying to block now” Orogu declared.

The PDP State Chairman who disclosed that the officials of the party and the aspirants were talking to themselves said concerted efforts were being made to come up with a consensus candidate among the three before the primaries.

“A winner will definitely emerge from the three of them and they are aware that power comes from God”.