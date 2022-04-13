By Gabriel Ewepu

AS political activities gather momentum, a governorship aspirant of National Rescue Movement, NRM, Abia State Chapter, Kalu Ijeoma, Wednesday, blasted the Ikpeazu-led administration, saying it has no direction in economy, education, industrialization and others.

Ijeoma alleged this while speaking with journalists after picking his Expression of interest and Nomination forms at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, which were handed over to him by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Mohammad Isah.

Meanwhile, he promised that Abians will be rescued from the present predicament they find themselves.

He also disclosed his four-point agenda to rescue Abia State from the alleged misrule of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which includes Agriculture, Industrialization, Education and Security.

He said: “Abia State does not have a direction in economy, education and everything including human development index there is no direction, even a proud one.

“Now, what I intend to do is this, we are going to look at four cardinal positions and issues which include Agriculture, Industrialization, Education, and Security.

“In agriculture, the main aim is to stabilize food supply in Abia State because most of our traditional meals to make people satisfied is not in food supply and prices are high for the ordinary people.

“We will be looking at agriculture in terms of industrialization. If I become governor, Abia will tilt towards the State of Israel, and we have a fertile land than the State of Israel but Israel is in a desert but we have land far more better than that but they produce far better than any part of the world because they are committed to agriculture.”

He also emphasized that there is going to be stability in Abia State through food supply, and he added that various value chains in agriculture can change the narrative of Nigerians, particularly Abians, which he pointed at the cassava value chain, and said ethanol as a by-product can generate foreign exchange far above what Nigeria is earning from crude oil.

He said to industrialize Abia, he will embark on production of commodities that are not found in Nigeria and rest of Africa, like button production and others.

He further stated that if elected he will add value to the lives of young people by making the economy a creative one with innovations that would keep them away from crime and idleness.

“We will also engage the young people with sports to take them off drugs and they will focus their minds on education.

“We will create employment, and we will make it easy for youths to go into agriculture by making it attractive to them, and this will make them go into agriculture, and also we will build industries”, he said.

On wrestling power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, he said, “We will put in enough campaign to let the people know what we intend to do for them. We are not going to castigate anybody or run an embittered campaign or trying to run people down.

“We are going to campaign to the people and tell them this is what we can do. We believe if we can convince them they will vote for us that is the way we are going to wrestle power from them.”