Governor Aminu Tambuwal, a front line Presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday commissioned the New Yenagoa city link Road and bridge in Onopa, Yenagoa local government area of Bayelsa state.

Governor Tambuwal who was in the state at the invitation of his Bayelsa State counterpart, Governor Douye Diri described the bridges and roads as an essential component of infrastructure development of the New Yenagoa, which signifies continuity in governance.

He commended Gov Diri for completing the project kick-started by Governor Diri’s predecessor.

“The story coming out of Bayelsa has been very commendable and it’s only God that has made it possible. I admonish you to continue to serve the people the way you started.”

“We have no business promoting hatred, and hostility when we have service to render to the people. Continue with the good work.

GovernorTambuwal appealed to everyone in Bayelsa to continue to support the governor and avoid dirty politics.

He said, Even countries in war and conflict end up in dialogue. Nigeria is a special blessing to Africa, the world and Nigeria can work. It is our responsibility.

Bayelsa is working because you have good leadership, and Nigeria can work if we have good leadership.

It’s all about building national consensus, bringing out our strength to work toward the unity

We can together rebuild this country, let’s commit ourselves to

He urged the Bayelsa state chairman of the PDP to mobilise all Bayelsans to ensure the party continues to win elections in the state and as well as return to Aso Villa by winning the Presidential election.

