By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A frontline governorship aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River state, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, has disclosed that if elected governor in 2023, his administration would focus on human capital and infrastructural developments in a bid to change the unfavourable socio-economic dynamics geared towards putting wealth in the hands of the people.

Sir Arthur Jarvis who arrived the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar yesterday, after purchasing his Nomination and Expression of Interest forms at the National Secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, told newsmen that if elected, his government would create wealth and put it into the hands of the people through the various cooperatives that would be set up.

He said the youths would be encourage to go into import and export businesses to enable the state earn foreign exchange and boost the economy and it would be done a clusters systematically to ensure that every youth is gainfully employed.

The governorship hopeful further said his administration might not embark on new projects, but would rather leverage on and invest efforts towards ensuring that the over 39 factories and projects of the current administration are made functional and productive.

His words: “Our campaign is basically christened “‘Fresh Air’ because that is our focus. Putting wealth into the hands of CrossRiverians is what we are going to focus on basically.Our mission is very clear on that.

“We cannot wish away what has happened in the in the past 6 or 7 years. So for us we are going to ensure that various aspects of human development, especially as it concerns our state are taken care of.

“Like I said, we want to put wealth into the hands of the people. We want to take our state from where we are with various platforms and transformational policies that will create an enabling environment to encourage private sector for growth and development.

According to him, there would be no new projects only when it is necessary stressing that his administration will put in all that is necessary to make sure the over 30 industries were fully functional, viable and generating revenue for the state.

He further noted that he wants the people to own the wealth of the land and Cross River state can longer afford to allow it’s wealth remain only in the hands of few individuals.

“We are very particular about putting wealth into the hands of the people. We are very particular about the fact that all the 39 or more factories that we have right now will function and we will place them into the hands of people.

“There are lots of things that we will look forward to gain and to ensure that no “new project” will be in place unless when very necessary. There are lots of things to do and we hope to hit the ground running immidiately, we must ensure that the 30 or more factories/ industries, projects function to it’s optimal capacity.

“We have to ensure that Tinapa is back. We take it from where it is currently and ensure that it functions. We have to make sure that Obudu works. We have to make sure that we harness our natural resource.

“There are lots of things we will not allow out of the state without it being processed here , like our cocoa, our palm oil, we will put them into a cooperative and ensure that the current status quo does not operate. We are going to ensure that factories, industries are fed with those natural resources.

“We are going to encourage our youth to get into import and export so that the state will benefit from forex. All these are things that we plan to do.No meaningful Cross Riverian will not wish for a breath of Fresh Air come 2023,” Arthur Archibong stated.