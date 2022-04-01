By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River state, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, has disclosed that if elected governor in 2023, his administration would focus on human capital and infrastructure developments in a bid to change the unfavourable socio-economic dynamics geared towards putting wealth in the hands of the people.

Sir Arthur Jarvis who arrived the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, on Friday, after purchasing his Nomination and Expression of Interest forms at the National Secretariat of PDP in Abuja, told newsmen that if elected, his government would create wealth and put it into the hands of the people through the various cooperatives that would be set up.

He said the youths would be encourage to go into import and export businesses to enable the state earn foreign exchange and boost the economy and it would be done a clusters systematically to ensure that every youth is gainfully employed.

The governorship hopeful further said his administration might not embark on new projects, but would rather leverage on and invest efforts towards ensuring that the over 39 factories and projects of the current administration are made functional and productive.

His words: “Our campaign is basically christened ‘Fresh Air’ because that is our focus. Putting wealth into the hands of Cross Riverians is what we are going to focus on basically. Our mission is very clear on that.

“We cannot wish away what has happened in the in the past six or seven years. So for us we are going to ensure that various aspects of human development, especially as it concerns our state are taken care of.

“Like I said, we want to put wealth into the hands of the people.

“We want to take our state from where we are with various platforms and transformational policies that will create an enabling environment to encourage private sector for growth and development.”

