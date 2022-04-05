.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume has assured the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC of the readiness of the Benue state chapter to address what he described as the “little irritations” in the state.

Speaking after meeting with the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Tuesday in Abuja, Akume said the party is now well repositioned to take over the state.

He said; “Basically we are here on a solidarity visit. We came to congratulate the chairman for being elevated to the exalted position of chairman of the greatest party in Africa. This is a party that has membership of over 42 million Nigerians.

“A very big political party like the APC even at the state level is expected to have a little irritations here and there but these irritations are not sufficiently strong to break the organic unity of the party in Benue state. Even members of the same family occasionally have some issues.

“We want to assure Nigerians particularly the APC and indeed the national chairman that the little irritation in Benue state are going to be squarely addressed for the benefit of our party and for the benefit of our teeming supporters who look unto the APC as the only hope of the common man in Benue state and even at the national level.

“So we are very confident that APC Benue will come on stronger than one can ever imagine. We are doing very well, we have registered so many, so many members. We have registered those who are ready to vote and therefore, Benue is ready to go”.

Akume, a former Governor of Benue state was one of the national Chairmanship Aspirants in the lead up to the March 26 national convention of the party.

Asked if the Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC has refunded the money he paid for the nomination form in the aftermath of his decision to step down for Sen. Adamu, the minister said he considers the money as his free will donation to the party.

