By Festus Ahon, ASABA

COALITION of Urhobo Youths, CUY Wednesday, the endorsement of Olorogun David Edevbie by the leadership of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU does not have the blessing of the Urhobo Youths and other meaning Urhobo sons and daughters.

The youths during a press conference said; “we the Coalition of Urhobo Youths comprising of various youths groups including Urhobo Youth Leaders Association (UYLA), Urhobo Youth Council (UYC), Urhobo National Youth Movement (UNYM) HOSTCOM Youths, Ex Agitators and UPU Youth Wing, at an emergency meeting reappraised issues surrounding a supposed stand and alleged endorsement of Chief David Edevwie as their stand and choice for Governor of Delta State come 2023”.

The Chairman, Mr Isaac Omomedia who addressed Journalists on behalf of the group, said: “one expected that the UPU as the umbrella body of all Urhobo must stand to be neutral to all her sons provided the Governorship position come 2023 is rotated to Delta Central.

Omomedia who was flanked by Olorogun Vincent Oyibode, Chief Samuel Oghotomo, Comrade Engho Godspower and others, urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to ignore the endorsement, which according to them, “is totally against the wish of all Urhobo people.

“We believe in one Delta State as such all ethnic Nationality in the state will jointly select and elect an Urhobo son who is detribalized but a product of the political consensus and stand of all Deltans.

“let us repeat for the umpteenth time that UPU is not a political party, as such we wonder why they are trying to interfere in the internal affairs of the PDP.

“Since the said endorsement hit the media space, we have been inundated with calls as many expressed concern over the endorsement and what they intend to achieve by it. Deltans be wise.

“We, therefore, alert all Deltans that the endorsement did not reflect the interest of the entire Urhobo people but that of a few individuals who are on a wild goose chase. We condemn in its entirety Moses Taiga actions which will never stand because is dead on arrival.

“Delta should know that Governorship election is the job of all Deltans, not for few or one ethnic group, or individuals. We shall stand to resist this dubious political concoction in all ramifications.

“We shall make the Urhobo ungovernable for Taiga, or better still he should resign. Recall that UPU also endorsed David Edevwie in 2014, if not that Dr Arthur Okowa having a heart big enough to run an all-inclusive government, the Urhobo could have been at a disadvantage and totally shut out of the present administration.

“These actions of the UPU is nothing but gambling with the destiny of the youths and this partisan tendency of the UPU must stop now.”