By Festus Ahon

ASABA—COALITION of Urhobo Youths, CUY, yesterday, said the endorsement of Olorogun David Edevbie by the leadership of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, does not have the blessing of the Urhobo youths and other well-meaning Urhobo sons and daughters.

CUY, which addressed newsmen, said: “We, made up of Urhobo Youth Leaders Association, UYLA; Urhobo Youth Council, UYC; Urhobo National Youth Movement, UNYM; HOSTCOM Youths; Ex Agitators, and UPU Youth Wing, at an emergency meeting reappraised issues surrounding a supposed stand and alleged endorsement of Edevwie as their stand and choice for governor of Delta State come 2023.”

CUY Chairman, Mr Isaac Omomedia, who briefed newsmen on behalf of the groups, said: “One expected UPU as the umbrella body of all Urhobo to be neutral to all her sons provided the governorship position come 2023 is rotated to Delta Central.

“We believe in one Delta State as such all ethnic nationality in the state will jointly select and elect an Urhobo son, who is detribalised but a product of the political consensus and stand of all Deltans.

“Let us repeat for the umpteenth time that UPU is not a political party, as such, we wonder why it is trying to interfere in the internal affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“Since the said endorsement hit the media space, we have been inundated with calls as many expressed concern over the endorsement and what they intend to achieve by it. Deltans be wise.”

“We, therefore, alert all Deltans that the endorsement did not reflect the interest of the entire Urhobo people but that of a few individuals, who are on a wild goose chase. We condemn it in its entirety. Moses Taiga’s action will never stand because it is dead on arrival.

“Delta should know that the governorship election is the job of all Deltans, not for few or one ethnic group, or individuals. We shall stand to resist this dubious political concoction in all ramifications.”