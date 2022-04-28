By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The immediate past zonal woman leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, South East, Mrs. Beatrice Nkwuda, Thursday explained that the endorsement of the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru by Governor David Umahi as his (Umahi) successor, may lead of political war, if appropriate steps were not taken by the leaders of the Party to ameliorate the political misadventure.

Nkwuda, who stated that the development was gradually heating up the polity, noted that the endorsement was wrong as it was not the popular decision of members of APC in the State.

According to her, what Umahi has done will make APC members to leave the party in mass, ahead of the 2023 general election.

Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki, the Special Adviser, SA, on Primary Education during former Governor Martin Elechi’s administration, emphasized that the endorsement would narrow down the chances of APC winning at the polls in 2023.

“With the endorsement of the embattled Speaker, Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, Governor Umahi ended up heating up the polity in Ebonyi State.

“He tried to shut up the political spaces. He said he will be neutral but that’s not the case. If you go outside the State, that is the discussion everywhere.

“We are tired. He wants to start up political war. We don’t want it. APC believes in everybody’s interest. We don’t believe in his pronouncement. As far as you are a citizen of the State, you are eligible. One man cannot close up the ambition of Ebonyi people.

“He never allowed anybody to speak during the occasion where the pronouncement was made. If nothing is done, it will narrow down APC’s chances at winning the 2023 Governorship election. We will not allow it. He is a new entrant. I am the immediate past Zonal woman leader of APC. He should allow the party’s rules to prevail.

“I don’t believe that the person he endorsed is an agreement of the people. What he did is personal. I pray it doesn’t lead to political war in Ebonyi State. We have lots of communal wars here and there. He should withdraw that his endorsement. We don’t want our party members to leave for other political parties. Let him withdraw his statement on that endorsement.

“He has not carried old members of the party along in the scheme of things. I am not happy with the way he is carrying us. The Speaker has questions to answer in court. We don’t want such a person. We want somebody who is free.”