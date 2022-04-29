By Chinedu Adonu

A frontline House of Representatives aspirant of Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South federal constituency in Enugu State, under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Barr Foster Ugwuoke has said that the state Governor, Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has the absolute powers to decide the candidates of the party in the forthcoming election.

Barr. Ugwuoke who made this known yesterday while speaking with party delegates in Nsukka and Igboeze South Local Government Areas said that governor Ugwuanyi as the leader of the party in the state and South East shoulders the burden of offering direction to members of the party in the state.

“The decision of the governor is absolute in choosing candidates. I want to assure you that I trust so much in his sagacity. I have confidence in his leadership and I know that he won’t make any decision that will not go well with people.

“Since 2015 when he took over the leadership of the party, all his decisions always go down well with the people because he is a man of the people. He is a grassroots man and I know that his decision this time will go down well with people and whatever decision he take, I will abide by it 100%,”

While presenting his agenda to party faithful at the event which was held separately in Nsukka and Igboeze South secretariates of the party, he promised to use consensus building and stakeholders engagement to tackle insecurity and provide the much needed dividends of democracy to his constituents if elected.

“I have come to present myself for examination; examination of my pedigree and character. I have confidence that after x-raying me that you will find me worthy to represent Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South at the federal Green Chambers.

“I have learnt a lot within the years I worked under His Excellency, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. It widened my spectrum about leadership and it taught me to approach issues the right way. I am civilized and properly groomed and trained in ecclesiastical morality and canon law, even before being a lawyer.

“And with all the training and civilisation, I cannot and will never be expected to behave like every other political office holder. We cannot go back to Egypt. I will represent the education in me and what it requires is that there must be fairness and equity in power sharing to the later.

“I seek your support to introduce consensus building in legislative business. I will interface with other neighbouring states’ Reps to fix connecting federal roads.

“We have educated youths in our constituency and I have vowed to make one youth from each of the 36 wards in our constituency Personal Assistant (PA). They will be meeting frequently to collate the needs of the people and we will ensure that they are met,” he assured.