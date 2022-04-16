Chief Ugwu

By Nnamdi Ojiego

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP leader in Enugu State, Chief Charlie Ugwu, has joined the 2023 presidential race, with a call on PDP stakeholders and aspirants from the North to concede the presidential ticket to the Southern Nigeria, in the interest of equity, inclusiveness, justice and fairness.

Speaking at his formal declaration on Friday in Abuja, Ugwu, a lawyer and estate developer, said the socio-economic and political challenges facing the country had become so bad that “no man with capacity, material or intellectual, can watch while this state of affairs ravages our country without doing something.”

He said it was in the light of those challenges and his conviction that he has the competence, requisite educational qualification, experience in human/material resource management, and adequate emotional intelligence needed to steer the Nigerian ship of state out of murky waters that he decided to throw his hat in the ring for the position of President to save Nigeria.

“As a consequence of the prevailing situation, I hereby announce my intention to join the presidential race. I have already procured the forms to contest the presidential nomination of the PDP. My fellow countrymen and women, I seek your hands of fellowship and support. Let us confront this state of our dear country with hope and determination. This task will be daunting, I dare warn. But with determination and total commitment, victory shall be ours”, the realtor stated.

Continuing, the presidential hopeful said: “I called on my Northern brothers in PDP to pay due regard to the Constitution of our party (which) provides that the party shall ‘adhere to the policy of the rotation and zoning of the party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness, and do the needful by supporting the zoning of the 2023 PDP presidential slot to southern Nigeria.

“The purpose of this provision is to guarantee inclusiveness, ensure equity in power residency and to encourage in perpetuity, healthy political dialogue and engagement between the North and the South.”