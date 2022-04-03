…Commend his giant development strides amid lean resources

…Charge members to obtain PVCs for maximum result

*As governor inaugurates market hall, approves water project

Jubilant traders at the General Building Materials Market in Nsukka Local Government Area and the leadership of Nsukka Zonal Amalgamated Traders Association (NZATA) have assured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State of their unflinching loyalty and support for him and all his preferred candidates who will be contesting elections in 2023.

The traders maintained that they will give Gov. Ugwunayi 100 percent votes and maximum support in recognition of his unprecedented achievements in Enugu State, especially in the rural areas and the University town of Nsukka as well as his administration’s commitment to their welfare.

The traders gave the assurance, yesterday, when Gov. Ugwuanyi visited the General Building Materials Market, Nsukka, to inaugurate a hall built by the market leadership and named after the governor as ‘Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Hall’.

Gov. Ugwuanyi while inaugurating the hall approved a water project for the traders in the market, amid jubilation.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the General Building Materials Market, Nsukka, Mr. George Okonkwo, on behalf of the traders, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his good works in spite of the state’s lean resources occasioned by the nation’s economic challenges.

Mr. Okonkwo, who pointed out that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s unprecedented infrastructural transformation in the area was glaring, reassured the governor that they will give him and all his preferred candidates for 2023 general elections 100 percent votes and support.

The marker leader disclosed that the governor is “a good product that sells itself”, stressing that “you have given us what (achievements) to use to talk to our people. We have seen different ongoing projects across the state and we know they are not being executed with sand but money which is even limited at your disposal”.

Also speaking, the President of Nsukka Zonal Amalgamated Traders Association (NZATA), Hon. Dominic Nnaemeka Ezema (Decency) joined the traders of the building materials in appreciating Gov. Ugwuanyi for his peace and good governance initiatives.

Hon. Ezema stated that the governor donated a Hummer bus to the association, revealing: “It has never been done anywhere; it is written donated to Nsukka Zonal Amalgamated Traders Association by Enugu State Government”.

NZATA president told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “there is no government that remembered the traders as you have remembered us”, adding: “May God remember you, and as you have remembered us, we shall also remember you”.

He therefore enjoined traders who have not obtained their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to utilize the opportunity of the ongoing registration exercise to get their PVCs and get set to reward the governor overwhelmingly with their votes in 2023.

In his goodwill message, Rev. Fr. Emeka Asogwa thanked God for the gift of Gov. Ugwuanyi as “the father of Enugu State” and “his personality as a humble man and man of peace”.

HRH Igwe Simon Ekete Ugwu Nweze applauded the governor for his outstanding achievements, saying that “we are satisfied with what you are doing for us”.

The royal father went further to appreciate the leadership of the building materials market led by Okonkwo for initiating and actualizing the project with the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the market without taxing the traders.

On his part, the Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Hon. Barr. Walter Ozioko, who thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for making out time to visit the market, informed the governor that the people of Nsukka are happy and proud of him.

Reassuring Gov. Ugwuanyi of the unalloyed support and loyalty of the traders and entire people of Nsukka LGA, the council chairman said: “Nsukka is standing still for you to give directive, and we will carry out to the letter. Wherever he (Ugwuanyi) tells us to go is where we shall go. But he has not said where to go, so we are waiting for him to speak so that we can deliver.

“Your Excellency, just your directive; Nsukka is waiting for your directive. Thank you for being here today”.

The National Ex-officio of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Princess Edith Nneka Okolo and the immediate past Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Hon. Barr. Peter Okonkwo, were among the dignitaries at the event.