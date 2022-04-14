By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, assured the people of the State that together they shall govern when elected as Governor in 2023.

Speaking at Warri South, Burutu, Isoko South and Isoko North Local Government Areas in continuation of his consultation visits across the state, Oborevwori said: “This is my place too. I am a proper Warri person. I want to sincerely thank all of you here today for this massive mobilisation for my consultation visit.

“This is not a rented crowd. Our people in Warri are happy that I am one of them. I have come here to tell you that I want to be the next Governor of Delta State in 2023 and if I am elected, I will place our state above other states. We all know that the state governor is doing very well and it is only proper that someone that has worked closely with him over the years should take over from him to continue his great work”.

Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of state legislatures of Nigeria said; “My prayer is to be the state governor in 2023 and it is you that can make it happen. I am succeeding in the Delta State House of Assembly today because I am a proper Warri man, the Warri style that I took to the House of Assembly is helping me a lot and so we will collectively run Delta State if elected Governor.

“I believe in the oil city of Warri. You people know my capacity and so give me your votes at the primaries on May 21st, 2022”. Speaking to Burutu leaders, stakeholders and delegates, he said; “Burutu is among the local government areas that adopted me two weeks ago in Warri and so sustain this impressive tempo at the primaries. I have the vision to take our states higher if I am elected Governor by the grace of God next year”.

At Oleh, Oborevwori said; “I am here to consult you on my intention to contest for the Governorship position in 2023 and I am overwhelmed with what I have seen here today in Oleh and so give me your votes at our party primaries so that I can continue with the achievements of our Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa who has done extremely well”.

Speaking in the same vein at Ozoro, he said he knows the needs of the people. In his remarks, PDP Chairman in the Area, Prince Godwin Ogorugba assured Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of the votes of delegates in Isoko North Local Government Area.