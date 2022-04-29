By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE Nationalists Movement, TNM, Thursday, called on Nigerians to support former President Goodluck Jonathan’s ‘second term bid’ ahead of 2023 presidential election.

The National Coordinator, TNM, Engr Abidde Robinson, made the call in a statement, while on a consultation visit to His Royal Majesty, King Amalate Johnnie Turner, the Obigbo Mikimiki of Opume kingdom, in Bayelsa State.

Robinson asserted that if political parties will heed the call and adopt Jonathan as their consensus candidate, he will not disappoint them at the poll, because it will lead to landslide victory.

He also explained purpose of their visit to the royal father, which he said they want him to add his voice to the call on Jonathan to contest the 2023 presidential election, and he should be rest assured of massive support that would lead to his victory.

He also described Jonathan as a democrat who can build, entrench and deepen strong democratic culture and institutions and not strong personalities.

He added that Nigerians need a popular leader like Jonathan with a track record of integrity and statesmanship to bridge the north-south alliance in 2023.

The statement reads in part: “Jonathan’s outstanding record and landmark achievements remain a bold footprint on the sands of time.

“Jonathan’s candidature is marketable, and we are waiting for him to declare his intention to run.

“It is better to vote for Jonathan than any other candidate because the angel you know before is better than the one you just meet.”