Oil mogul, Tien Jack Rich on Friday paid a partisan visit to the Senator representing Imo West and former Governor of Imo state, Sen Rochas Okorocha, himself also a presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress ( APC) at his Abuja home.

Both leaders are aspiring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as the country’s President and commander in chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces in 2023.

It is however not clear the reason for the visit but our correspondent categorically gathered that it is not unconnected with the politics of 2023 and how to consolidate on the gains made by President Muhammadu Buhari to make the country better.

Both leaders have been strong advocates of good governance and improved living standards for the people.

Tien Jack Rich, the chairman of Belema Oil Ltd who is a ringer of firsts in the Nigerian oil and gas sectors had recently joined politics with an avowed declaration to seek election into the number one office in the country.

Since this decision, the Nigerian media space has been agog with declaration of support from various interest groups and political blocs across geographical zones of the country.

A philanthropist and humanitarian, the Presidential front runner is known for massive empowerment of the people through educational scholarships, employment opportunities, construction of social amenities and other infrastructures.

This visit is also believed to inculcate the spirit of political friendship and the need to avoid politics of bitterness, acrimony and rancour amongst politicians in Nigeria.