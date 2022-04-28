By Festus Ahon

ASABA — A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, aspirant for Oshimili North constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly, Kenneth Agbomah on Monday raised the alarm over orchestrated plots to prevent him from participating in the screening on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

The screening which was earlier slated for April 20 was shifted to April 27.

Agbomah was arrested at Illah on April 14 shortly after the election of ad-hoc delegates for next month’s party primaries.

He was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, where he and his media aide, Matthew Akpala were detained till April 20 and were asked to report back at the station on April 26.

Agbomah’s ordeal followed a fight that broke out as a result of alleged omission of his name from the delegates’ list, leading to an assault of a party leader in Ebu ward.

But speaking with journalists in Asaba, Agbomah distanced himself from the fight, expressing fears that he might be detained again to stop him from being part of the rescheduled screening exercise.

Although, Agbomah said he was not aware of persons behind his ordeal, he maintained that the arrest and detention was politically motivated to deny him the opportunity of appearing before the PDP screening committee.

Also speaking, Agbomah’s lawyer, Mr. Favour Ajuebor said it was wrong for his client to be held for the offense of another person, pointing out that they were going to institute an action against the police.

He said: “The reason for the arrest is political to ensure he does not participate in the screening exercise. It was only a matter of providence that the exercise was postponed to 27 and he has been given a return date of 26. Only God knows what will play out, we anticipated a lot of things.”

“His rights were infringed upon for no just reason, the police said he should provide the suspect who assaulted the party leader. But there is nothing like vicarious liability in criminal law jurisprudence, you cannot be held for another’s wrong under a criminal law jurisprudence or platform.

“Why that principle is now being applied, we don’t know. It only shows that something is fishy, something is wrong somewhere. An action will be commenced in shortest possible time to stop this infringement and ensure that he has the level playing ground to effectively participate in the screening,

“They are insisting that he should provide the supporters who inflicted harm on Uche, that is the condition for which he was admitted to bail, to go and provide the person or face the consequences.

“And that is the area we found very ultra vires to the position of the law, as to whether he should be vicariously held liable for the offense of another person and be answerable to that offense, it is unknown to law.

“That is the basis for which we are commencing an action with a view to retrain the police and for the police to have the opportunity to give us cogent and compelling reason for him to be held liable,” Ajuebor said.

Contacted, Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed that the aspirant was arrested and granted bail, adding that he could only be detained again if he jumped bail.

Edafe therefore advised the aspirant to appear at the station on the appointed date for the police to continue investigation.