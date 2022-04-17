… Declares Intention To Run for Taraba Governor

By Femi Bolaji

A former Director of Finance at the National Assembly and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Taraba state, David Sabo Kente (DSK) has said his party would rather pick a competent person from any zone of the state as its gubernatorial flag bearer in 2023 than zone the ticket to a particular place.

He noted that the state APC was different from the opposition PDP, and have more credible aspirants that would change the fortunes of the state from the sorry state it is under the PDP.

Kente spoke weekend in Jalingo, the state capital at a briefing to declare his intention to contest the governorship ticket of the APC in 2023.

Kente is from Taraba South like the incumbent governor, Darius Ishaku and had earlier contested and lost the APC ticket in 2019 to former acting governor of Taraba state, Sani Danladi.

According to him, “I will like to tell you that Taraba is so devastated that we’re not thinking of zoning now.

“Things are so bad that you just need to close your eyes and forget about zoning and allow someone with capability and competence to put Taraba together and draw up a road map that will lead to the economic revival and progress of the state.

“The two times APC have tried its luck in Taraba, we had aspirants from all the zones.

“So we in Taraba APC don’t believe in zoning but will look out for the best candidate.”

He also charged the state APC to ensure that those who have laboured for the party like himself over the years be given what they deserve and urged those who just moved in to queue behind.

He said “2023 is the best time for our party to take over Taraba state and that can only be possible if we work as a family having built this party for about 7 years.

“Recently we had some foreigners who lost their fight in the other party to join us but their coming was like an invasion.

“It is common knowledge that when you come into somebody’s house, you allow the owner of house serve you, and direct you around the house to show you the visitors room and then gradually direct you to the bedroom.

“But surprisingly we have a group that are coming in and they’re heading straight to the bedroom. I think our party should shun that, and give what belongs to Ceaser to Ceaser by being fair to ourselves.

“We have a lot of competent people in the APC, but what we don’t want is the aliens who lost focus from their for party, fought there, scattered the House trying to cause commotion in this house that’s well built.

Kente said if given the opportunity to become the governor of Taraba state, his administration would change the fortunes of the state for good.