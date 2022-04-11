.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A former presidential adviser and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Borno state, Senator Muhammed Abba Aji has advised a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to shelve his presidential ambition and allow his dreams for his political godson, vice president Yemi Osinbajo to materialize.

In an interview Monday in Abuja, Abba Aji, an Arewa elder who served as Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters to two Presidents emphasized that in spite of challenges, Osinbajo has a solid support base in the North, along with thriving circles of influential supporters across the South.

Senator Abba Aji who is one of the Arewa elders in the Progressive Consolidation Group PCG, a pro-Osinbajo lobby group that has been active since last year also applauded the spontaneous nationwide celebrations that greeted Professor Osinbajo’s declaration for the 2023 presidency.

He said; “I have been in politics since the early ’80s and I can tell you that the Nigerian electorate is now much wiser, much more discerning and sophisticated than what you had in the past. The spontaneous rallies are a show of strength, asserting the power of the real people and it is a strong pointer to Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s very bright chances for ultimate electoral victory,” he said.

Also Read:

2023: Allow Tinubu to run — Joe Igbokwe tells Osinbajo, others

Speaking further, Senator Abba Aji described Tinubu as a great party leader who should feel vindicated that the good idea brought forward in the person of Osinbajo has continued to flourish.

“Asiwaju is a great leader of our party and his role in bringing about an Osinbajo Vice Presidency has been vindicated; having performed creditably, impressing President Buhari and millions of Nigerians.

“As a leader, when you have brought a great idea, you should allow such to grow and Vice President Osinbajo’s declaration for the 2023 presidency is a reflection of very sound growth and the next step is for Osinbajo to assume the Presidency in 2023,” Abba Aji said.

Asserting that Osinbajo has a bright chance of winning the presidential elections, Senator Abba Aji stressed that the security situation in his home state of Borno has vastly improved under the Buhari administration, adding that Osinbajo has greatly impressed Nigerians with his performances during the period when he acted as President.

“His (Osinbajo’s) chances are very bright in the view of most people that I have interacted with. He is better than anyone else but we are in a democracy and others also have a right to present themselves and increase the choices available to the electorate,” he said.

Abba Aji further commended all those who participated in the spontaneous celebrations and support rallies that greeted Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration for the 2023 presidential race, stressing that the reinvigorated populist base of the APC is now fully set for further electoral victories.

Vanguard News Nigeria