.

By Adeola Badru

A political pressure group called the Southern Frontiers, yesterday threw its weight behind former President Goodluck Jonathan’s candidature as the next president, saying he is the only person amongst the aspirants so far, who has the wherewithal, to rescue the country from the mess its currently enmeshed.

The group, rose from an emergency meeting held in a popular hotel in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, called on the former president not to ignore the calls coming from different quarters that he should come back to take the front seat and liberate Nigeria saying, “great men emerge when their need is great.”

Also Read:

You’ll return to Aso Rock as president if you contest 2023 poll, clergyman tells Jonathan

In a seven-page communique signed by the it’s scribe, Mr Bamitale and made available to newsmen, the group emphasised that without fear of contradiction: “We have wholistically place the aspirants side by side with the former president and we have tried to separate the wheat from the chaff like a proverbial winnowing grain farmer and we have come out with a stark fact that in order to put APC on a deserving pedestal in the coming poll, no other aspirant stands next to GEJ in terms of what we call “CEC”-, character, experience and competence.”

The group’s general secretary stated further that: “At this defining moment, we don’t want a fresher who will start to experiment with Nigeria like a guinea-pig, we want someone with cognate experience to hit the ground running and put Nigeria back in its rightful position as a true giant of Africa.”

“The group are earnestly calling on the former president not to ignore the calls coming from different quarters that he should come back to take the front seat and liberate Nigeria saying “great men emerge when their need is Great” .He should rather see the calls as a “sacrifice to make for Nigeria.”

The group listed the seven points agenda that threw up GEJ above others summarily as included, a unifier and bridge-builder between various tribes and parties.

“Smooth peaceful transition that has placed Nigeria on a global attention, various reforms under GEJ administration like port reforms and Airports standardisation etc, his fond love for home made goods which made Nigeria import bills to reduce in 2014, he is the only aspirant who can faithfully implement the Idris kutigi led recommendations in the national conference because he started it.”

“Ability to wake up the Nigeria s economy now in moribund, put permanent cessation to ASSU strike which is now rampant and constitute a cog in the wheel of education.”

The group, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to be carried away by political sentiments but put the right peg in the right hole.

Vanguard News Nigeria