By Dapo Akinrefon

Senator Ehigie Uzamere, on Tuesday, berated Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State over what he described as an innocuous remarks made by the latter on the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Governor Mohammed, who is also eyeing the PDP’s presidential ticket while speaking on consensus dilemma in the party when he appeared on Channels TV’s Daily Politics Sunday, had asked Atiku to step down for him, saying that he his more qualified than the former vice president.

Reacting to Mohammed’s statement, Sen. Uzamere, who represented Edo South Senatorial district of Edo State (2007 – 2011) in the senate warned the governor to be ready to receive in same measure as he has chosen to insult his elders, especially one whom you must have benefitted from at one time or the other.

The statement reads: “There is a popular saying that those the gods want to destroy, they first make mad. Those who do not know where the rain started beating them, won’t know when it stops raining. My dear Gov. Bala Mohammed you are dancing naked in the market square, and only a true friend will draw your attention to your foibles, as you begin to derail. Nobody is against your contesting for president and squaring it off with Atiku Abubakar and others, but you do not have to descend to the level of insult. You have reeled off your pedigree. What about Atiku, are you comparing yourself with?

“It is always good to remember who we were, where we started from, at what point fortune smiled at us, and who we really are.

“Atiku Abubakar is not the best man on earth, but there’s no basis for comparison between you, Bala Mohammed and Wazirin Adamawa. You were a Special Assistant to Minister Isa Yuguda appointed by Atiku Abubakar and his principal President Olusegun Obasanjo, who (Isa Yuguda) you betrayed and humiliated. Before this appointment, you worked with several ministries and we are yet to see or hear of your extraordinary achievement in any of these ministries.

“You became a Senator in 2007, long after Vice President Atiku Abubakar had served for 8 years as VP. A senator that almost lost his seat through a recall by his dissatisfied people, but for the saving grace of your colleague Senators who recommended you for ministerial appointment to Goodluck Jonathan, or have you forgotten? I’ll remind you. I as convener, together with Senators Emmanuel Paulker, Nasif Suleiman, and Gada formed the National Interest Group (ING), a pressure group that convinced the National Assembly on the emergence of Jonathan as President, under doctrine of necessity. To give ING a national outlook, we invited and persuaded you of then ANPP stock, to Chair the Group. President Goodluck Jonathan had offered the Group a ministerial slot and to save you the embarrassment of a recall by your people, we gave you that slot. This marked a major turning point in your life.

“Before your turning point in life, Atiku Abubakar had won election as Governor of Adamawa State before he left it to become Vice President. Where were you? A journalist chasing scoops from Atiku Abubakar’s office?

“You attended the University of Maiduguri where you graduated with a first degree in the Arts Faculty. Atiku Abubakar attended the more prestigious Ahmadu Bello University and capped his scholarship with a Master’s degree in International Relations from a UK university, in 2021. He could have had it easy at his American University of Nigeria, Yola, but he chose to school abroad and task his brain at his age. Atiku Abubakar is a successful businessman who has thousands of people in his employment. You are yet to tell us about your enterprise and how many in your employ. Atiku Abubakar and his children, do not have any case with EFCC, but you and your son have pending cases with EFCC. Where then is your touted pedigree?

“My dear brother, the country is bleeding under insecurity especially as perpetrated by Fulani terrorists. It is on record that you are comfortable with AK-47 wielding Fulani, and that the Fulani can come from anywhere and settle in Nigeria without legal documentation. And you want to be president of this country?

It takes more than your self-touted pedigree to lead a complex country like ours, with the misfortune of being comatose in ICU. Our nation, going forward, needs men and women of integrity to lead us- well-groomed and experienced. I had expected you to reel off your achievements as FCT minister and Bauchi State Governor. But rather you want to rub shoulders and malign Atiku Abubakar who as at today, is a political institution.

“Real, well-groomed politicians are waiting for you at Eagle Square on May 28th/29th. I hope you didn’t also pick a form for the governorship election in Bauchi. If yes, please don’t ever associate the word integrity with your name.

“However, as you have chosen to insult your elders, especially one whom you must have benefitted from at one time or the other, do not cry, when your juniors give it back to you in same measure. Only a true friend will tell you that your mouth smells. I remain your friend as we meet at Eagle Square.”