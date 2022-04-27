By Henry Umoru, Abuja

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, Senator Francis Alimikhena, All Progressives Congress, APC, Edo North has picked his expression of interest and Nomination forms of his Party at the sum of N20 million to contest for his third term bid in the Senate.

Senator Alimikhena’s picking of forms on Wednesday came following months of Intensive consultations and endorsements across the six local Government Areas making up the Senatorial District.

The collection of forms by the incumbent Senator was amidst accolades from Edo North leaders, Women and youth groups as well as Party Chieftains who accompanied him to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Speaking with Journalists shortly after collecting his expression of interest and nomination forms, Alimikhena said “I am here today on the strength of the wishes of Edo North people. The collective resolve of Edo North is that I return to the Senate to impact on more lives and continue to Federal presence in Akoko- Edo; Etsako West; East; Central; Owan East and West.

“Don’t forget I was the only elected APC Senator in the entire South –South in the 2015 general election. Once I am able to pick up the ticket of my party – The All Progressive Congress; the victory in the general election is settled. “The overwhelming support Edo North people have shown for my aspiration has given me tremendous encouragement.

“All opposition parties know their fate already even before the election. In 2015 and 2019, I was the consensus candidate of all opposition parties due to the foundation I have laid in the past.

According to him, “I have rendered selfless service in the past seven years. I have exceeded the expectations of my people and I am passionate to do more.That is why I am seeking this next term because of the larger picture that is ahead for the entire People of Edo North, Edo State and the South-South.

” Legislative business is based on experience and our Party – The All Progressive Congress (APC) needs experienced legislators who can defend the interest of the party in order to consolidate on previous achievements of our Party.”

On the extent of support back home, the Edo North Senator said, “The level and quantum of my developmental strides in Edo North has already done the needed campaign to deliver the expected victory in the 2023 general election.

“What I owe my constituents is deep appreciation. I am grateful to my constituents for their level of support and outpouring of love towards me. History is in the making and Edo North will be the winner at the end with a tsunami dimension of infrastructural development. I count on their continuous support until victory is achieved for the common good and to the glory of God Almighty “