.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A socio-politico group, South-East For President 2023 (SEFORP2023), Saturday, endorsed Sam Ohuabunwa as its preferred presidential candidate, come 2023.

The group said after it had weighed and studied all the presidential aspirants and their pedigree, it came to the conclusion that Ohuabunwa stood out, among them.

SEFORP2023, which boasted it had over 60 chapters scattered within and outside the country, stressed that it would revolt should the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, unjustly edges out Ohuabunwa from the forthcoming presidential primaries.

Ohuabunwa, a former Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, is aspiring to be Nigeria’s President come 2023, on the platform of the PDP.

According to a statement signed by his Media Office and made available to journalists, on Saturday, the National Coordinator of the South-East socio-politico group, Rev. Okechukwu Obiora, announced its endorsement of the former Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, at Cordial Exclusive Hotel, Enugu, on Friday, during its 3rd Year Anniversary.

The statement read in part, “Myself, other coordinators and members today, welcome for from the four corners of this country and overseas for this great time and purpose such as this, in the history of our dear country.

“We have called you to be part of history, when a pioneer advocacy movement in the South-East, such as South-East For President 2023, which has consistently and sacrificially traveled all the six geopolitical zones in the country and beyond with more than 60 chapters.

“Our is by 2033 the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come from South-East. Our mission is to make every political party , especially the two major political parties and or any Third Force cede their presidential slots to the South-East geopolitical zone and to ensure that the South-Easterners work in concert or harmony to cede to the most viable and the most qualified entrant, as candidate.”

It added, “However, today we have ominous signs of our vision coming through positively and we are excited and thankful to God Almighty.

“Our mission also is getting fulfilled as the two major political parties in particular, the APC and the PDP are having sleepless nights in not the needful, as our tireless optimism in our advocacy have caught them napping. Our untiring, persistent and courageous efforts these last three years have put these two major political parties (APC and PDP) in a state of “Amakaeme’-Amaghi nke aga eme (in a confused, convoluted, dilapidated and unpatriotic state).

“In the event, our preferred aspirant does not emerge as a candidate of PDP, due to irregularities, we will meet to decide what other steps to take.”