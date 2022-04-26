Dr Bukola Saraki

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Former Governor of Kwara State, Senator Bukola Saraki has reiterated that insecurity festers in the country because there is no accountability in the security subsector.

He assured that having been a Senate President for four years and was aware of the initiative proposed to end insecurity, he would work with the neglected blueprint and tackle the menace if elected as President of the country in 2023.

Speaking in Jos, Plateau State on Monday when he met with the State leadership of the Party as well as the delegates ahead of the Party’s primary election, he highlighted reasons why he should be considered as the Presidential flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP saying, he would hold people accountable and ensure justice in the land.

He reminded the people that the North Central zone has been used in the past to cement the unity of the country and the time has come for the region to be supported to produce a democratic President which he stressed he is qualified to be considered.

Saraki urged the people to remember the lofty relationship which existed between the Sarakis of Kwara and the Lars of Plateau saying, that the bond should not be broken but the memories of the patriots of the middle belt are respected.

He noted, “… We in the north-central have used our efforts, our money, our identity to elect other people as President… We resolved that day that it is time for others to work for us in the north-central, it is time for us to be the ones that will lead this country, it is time that for once, let us have a democratically elected President in the north-central.

“This time, we want the Presidency for ourselves, it is for that we seek your support… That resolution we took that day, it is time for us to bring it home for all of us. In Nigeria today, we don’t have the luxury of just sending anyone to the Villa. The security situation in this country, which unfortunately the north-central bears the brunt needs to be tackled. We can’t continue like this, who will help us address our issue if not one of us?

“If I become President, I will tackle insecurity, I will hold people accountable, I will ensure justice. We need somebody who will capacity not the one who will say I am not aware… When I become President, Nigeria will be a place to be proud of…”

In another development, a gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Satu Jatau also met with the leadership and delegates at the Party Secretariat in Jos to intimate them of his intention to contest the governorship seat in 2023.

Jatau noted he was out to make a modern Plateau as he would work tirelessly within a framework of short, medium, and long-term plans to effectively harness and optimally combine the enormous human capital potential to ensure maximum security and accelerated development of the State.

Responding to the two separate visitors, the State Party Chairman, Chris Hassan assured them of support.

To Saraki, Hassan said, Plateau would reciprocate the enormous support he has been giving them especially when the State Party had been in distress and to Jatau, he maintained, a level playing ground would be provided for all aspirants and commended his contributions to the growth of the Party as a Party man.