The National Coordinator of the Rotimi Ameachi CORE GROUP, Mr. Benjamin Atu, on Tuesday, cautioned the faceless group, Concerned Edo Citizens Forum, to tread cautiously in their quest to survive in the midst of their political wilderness.

He urged them not to cast aside ethics in their ruthless pursuit of political power.

Atu, who is the Director of Communication in the Senator Alimikhena Campaign Organization said: “Rotimi Ameachi plays noble politics and does not entangle himself with the Machiavellian politics where the greatest reward goes to the boldest gamblers. Politics is not a gamble like agents of falsehood are propagating but a well thought out planned and measures for the emancipation of the people. That is the reason the people of Edo State will continue to see Rotimi Ameachi as a paragon of Moral and Intellectual virtue. “Whatever is wrong with Nigeria as a nation, is the justifications for Nigerians to support the presidential ambition of Rotimi Amaechi to enable him deployed his intellectual capacity in resolving our common challenge. The problem of Nigerians can only be solve by a Nigerian and no other Nigerian among all the Presidential aspirants has the depth of knowledge and experience that Rotimi Amaechi parades.

“Politics must be viewed as a way to manage human societies without endangering their future and the incumbent Minister of Transportation has made life more alluring for Nigerians. He has all it takes to resolve the security challenge when given the opportunity to take over the pilot seat. Rotimi Amaechi cannot be blamed for the insecurity in Nigeria because insecurity did not start in the APC administration and Nigeria is not the worse hit in the World. Those making efforts to undermine the efforts of Rotimi Ameachi must not forget that the past is not dead.

“A man that should be thinking of restoring order in its folds lacks the capacity to passed judgment in the affairs of others.”

He, however, urged Nigerians to “stand and support the Presidential ambition of Rotimi Amaechi, they will continue to enjoy an exalted place in the canon of the greatest work in the history of Nigeria”s economic and infrastructural development for its many penetrating insights into the development of the nation.”