The Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has warned a youth group, Coalition of Urhobo Youths, CUY to thread softly and avoid the pitfalls of the past following the adoption of the former Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Olorogun David Edevbie, as the nation’s preferred candidate for the 2023 governorship election by the Urhobo pan social-political and cultural group, Urhobo Progressive Union, UPU led by the President General, Moses Taiga.

The call according to Akpodoro, who doubles as the Coordinator of Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC in a March 20, 2022, dated release through his media Consultant, Republic Multi-Concept Communications became necessary owing to what he described as disrespecting conduct and ‘irresponsible’ manner the Isaac Omomedia-led CUY paraded itself stating that the group is on overdrive in the statement credited to it rejecting the adoption of Olorogun Edevbie’s endorsement adding that it was most “unfortunate outburst” against a constituted authority – UPU.

The Hon. Omomedia Chaired Coalition had in a press release issued and signed by its affiliate leaders lambasted the Moses Taiga-led UPU and rejected its endorsement of Olorogun Edevbie as the candidate of Urhobo nation in the race to succeed Governor Okowa in 2023 a development which the Mayor noted was an affront to the collective sensibilities of Urhobo people noting that the group exuded rascality and lacking in respect for elders as he advised that the group takes a cue from the respective manner youth groups from other ethnic nationalities in Delta state honour and adore their leaders without antagonism.

Shockingly, Akpodoro, who is a widely respected ex-militant leader, said, the UPU has taken the best decision in the interest of all Urhobo sons and daughters all over the world stating that the Olorogun Edebvie is the best candidate among the illustrious sons of Urhoboland who are in contest for the race to Asaba Government House as he called on well-meaning Deltans to support and respect the choice of the former Private Secretary to the late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

As the representative and umbrella body of Urhobo speaking people worldwide, the UPU has all it takes to endorse any candidate on behalf of the nation and this, Akpodoro noted, should be without let or hindrance devoid of attacks from any quarter other than to honour the will of the pan Urhobo group.

Taking a swipe at the leadership of CUY, the Mayor decried the poor attitude of the group as he noted that if the umbrella body of the Ijaw nation, the INC or Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU for instance takes any decision, no youth group would have the effrontery to attack their decisions due to their culture of respect for elders and constituted authority rather they support the position of their leaders this he added is lacking among the youths of Urhoboland most of whom he described as arrogant and rebellious who parade themselves in a manner that shows a dearth of character and lacking in good conscience.

Olorogun Edevbie, the Mayor noted, is youthful with sufficient capacity to take over the reins of power from the incumbent Governor of Delta State adding that he has shown over the times his readiness to engage the youths in his cabinet and massively develop both human and material resources abound in the state when given the mandate to rule while he wondered what manner of youths will stand on the way of their own national progress?

The Gbaregolor, Ughelli South-born Mayor called on the youth population in Delta State, Urhoboland inclusive to rally support for Olorogun Edevbie stressing that having actively worked with several governments across tiers, the endorsed candidate of the UPU has the requisite experience to take the oil-rich state to the next level of development and this he has promised to engage 30% of youths in his administration.