An aspirant seeking to represent Idemili North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra State at the House of Representatives, Chief Ifeanyi Ifeanyi Metuh, has promised to push for the right legislation that would empower women and youths in order to actualize economic development.

Chief Metuh, who hailed from Abtete, and contesting under the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, stated this while speaking at APGA headquarters shortly after picking his nomination forms for the primary elections for the 2023 general election.

Metuh also vowed that if elected, he will support and collaborate with Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, to make sure that they collectively pursue what is of benefit to the Anambra people at the Federal level.

He said, “I am contesting for the ticket of the Federal House of Representatives to represent the people of the Idemili North and South Federal Constituency in Anambra state.

“First of all we want to seek for improvement in education and health sectors. Also empowering women and youths is very important in my agenda.

“So my target is to work with the party to strengthen it and to galvanize the energies of the youths for economic development.

“I will support the policy that seeks to strengthen youths and human resources development in the country.

“As for my home state, Anambra, I will support our governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, in making sure that we collaborate with the state government to pursue what is of benefit to the Anambra people at the federal level.

” I will work with others in the National Assembly to push for the right legislation that will help strengthen our democracy and ensure good governance.

“My interest is also to provide solutions to the challenges facing women, children and youths in the country, especially tackling the problem of high child mortality rate and death of women during child birth.”

Speaking on his chances of picking the APGA ticket and winning the election, Metu said: “We have a very strong structure on ground in the Idemili North and South Federal Constituency. In fact my family have been involved in several empowerment schemes for the local people.

“This was why the people are clamouring for me to go to the National Assembly to represent them because for a long time, their interest has not been well protected. The people are sending me on a mission for restoration.”