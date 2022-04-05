By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA!-GROUPS rallying for the Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele yo vie for president seat in the 2023 general election would not give up until he agrees to run,a support group, Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard,ESV,has said.

The group’s national coordinator, Patriot Daniel Eny,who stated this, “Nigerians have constituted themselves into various support groups for the CBN Governor in a clamour for him to contest the 2023 presidential elections.”

He said,” Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard, ESV in collaboration with other support groups shall continue with the agitation until he(Emefiele) accept or reject the golden offer by well meaning Nigerians.”

“We are here to set the records straight on the ongoing Solidarity electioneering posters, Billboards and recently branded vehicles of the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Dr. Godwin Ifaenyichukwu Emefiele’s 2023 Presidential campaign.

” These groups have gone ahead to print campaign materials of all sorts in persuasion of Dr. Godwin Emefiele to listen to the voice of reason. As Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard, we have thousands of posters, T-shirts, Billboards and have branded some of our individual cars in solidarity with the CBN Governor, this has nothing to do with him in person,”he explained.

Açcording to him,”The latest campaign of calumny against the person of the CBN Governor is the branding of some Sharon mini buses by a support group, Green Alliance Movement which believes that Emefiele will serve as a bridge between the political class and the economist, the the South South and South East.”

He spoke further:”The Emeifele Solidarity Vanguard, ESV also branding vehicles in support of Dr. Godwin Emefiele in a bid to persuade him to participate in the 2023 Presidential elections. The images been circulated on social media have nothing to do with the CBN directly, the blackmail is an attempt to box Emefiele to the corner. It is an outright blackmail against his person to link the agitation directly to him,”he added.

“It is a norm that whenever he accepts to contest, it would be made public, he will answer the clarion call in the open. The truth is, you can not stop us from expressing our opinion on whom we feel should govern the Country after 2023.

“There is no doubt that Nigerians from all quarters, the North, the South, East and West are calling on the CBN Governor to run as President in the 2023. We are convinced that, if he does, he will win, this is the threat where some do or die political office seekers are trying to blackmail him. Remember, this is a man who was appointed by the PDP administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and was reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term based on his dedicated service to the Nation.

“We wish to make bold that, the 2023 Presidential elections is far beyond an individual as Nigeria belong to all of us. We firmly believed that, the economy needs a seasoned technocrat, an economist of all standard who understands monetary policy, diversification of economy as well, a patriotic Nigerian who shall improve on the security situation and consolidate the gains of the Buhari ‘s administration. This we have found in Dr. Godwin Emefiele.

“Our advice to the blackmailers is to join hands with the progressives who have gone all out in search for the best brains ahead of the 2023 general elections to convince the CBN Governor, Dr. Godwin Ifaenyichukwu Emefiele to contest the 2023 Presidential elections for a consolidated Nigeria. It is a known fact that, no right thinking Nigerian will want to elect a President whose vision is 2023. Nigeria needs a President who thinks beyond 2023, a man or woman who understands the economic situation of the Country and is poised to improve on it.

“We challenge anyone who has evidence of the CBN Governor consulting for President or any other political office to tender same before the general public.

The CBN Governor is yet to accept the offer by Nigerians to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari when Buhari’s tenure ends in 2023. We are confident that, if he makes up his mind to contest, he will declare in the open as political office seeking can not be done in a closed doors especially office of the President, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria “