By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Minister of Power, Professor Barth Nnaji, Friday, submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to contest the governorship seat of Enugu state in the 2023 election.

Addressing newsmen shortly after submitting the forms, the aspirant said his unique selling points remain his indelible achievements when given the opportunity in the past to serve.

He said: ” I have served the nation as Minister twice. Each time that I have come to serve, I think people know that I bring a lot of good. When I was Minister of Science and Technology, within a very short time, the ministry was repositioned.

“I was Minister of Power. When I came to the ministry, there was power reform agenda, there was a an act made as far back as 2005 and this act was basically put on the shelf. We dusted it off and started the reform programme, which is the practical implementation of it. And the outcome is privatization of the power sector.

“But of course, I left before the finalization of the privatization because what we wanted to see was that anybody who was going to take over any of the assets will come with two particularly important capacities: the financial capacity and technical capacity. They were not coming up with those things and that has been part of the challenge in the country today.

“I am coming with a lot of experience both in this country and government, and the private sector. We have built the only power project that is a complete utility of itself that has generated better generation and distribution to ensure 100 per cent reliability 24/7 power supply in Aba region. So I have that.

“I have experience from the United States as a distinguished Professor of Engineering from one of the best schools in the world. I run the United States National Science Foundation, Center of Excellence in design. So my experience is that wide.

“What we have been saying is that we need technocrats in government who can come and perform and that is what we are bringing in. We want to build on what our governor has done and continue to make progress in the state.”

On how he wound tackle security challenge if elected, Nnaji said: “Security is not a public discourse but if our governor has managed to maintain a peaceful environment, in the region, definitely anybody who is coming into this position, wants to do everything to continue to make progress.

“If you have peace, people would come to invest. You know, money is a coward. Money doesn’t go where there is a crisis. And so what we want is to have peace so that we can have investors.”