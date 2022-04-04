The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has condemned the attack on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ohafia Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the INEC office was set ablaze on Sunday by unidentified hoodlums, leaving electoral materials and furniture destroyed. Kalu, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, described the act as undemocratic and uncivilised. The former governor of Abia, urged law enforcement agencies to commence a full-scale investigation into the attack to identify and bring the perpetrators to book. He stressed that Nigeria’s growing democracy must be protected for the sake of development. While calling on the political class to uphold democratic virtues in their endeavours, Kalu emphasised that politics was not a do-or-die affair. He said: “The attack on INEC office in Ohafia local government area of Abia state, is needless and unacceptable. “Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC, has sustained its leading role in the promotion and sustenance of democratic tenets in the country. “The sponsors and perpetrators of the attack are enemies of the country. “I implore security agencies to fish out the people behind the attack in a bid to forestall recurrence.” Kalu further urged INEC not to relent in its efforts to sustain the tenets of democracy in Nigeria.

…calls on party to zone presidential ticket to Southeast

…says he is eminently qualified to govern Nigeria

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) to reveal the zoning formula of the party ahead of the 2023 primary elections.

He also restated that he would only run for the office of the president if the APC zones it to the South East.

Kalu in a statement issued in Abuja, said making public APC zoning formula has become necessary as it will help to direct aspirants on the right path to follow and in accordance with the demands of the party.

The former Abia State governor noted that the pattern used in conducting the  last APC convention was commendable and should be emulated in future contests in the party.

Kalu said: “As the presidential primary election approaches, the issue of zoning is once again central and, as usual, contentious. The  party is gearing towards making forms available for different elective positions and it is important that the party, as a matter of urgency, reveal her zoning plans for intending aspirants.

“The zoning of offices is very important as it will not only shown light on the path of contenders, but also save the party from unnecessary disagreements and litigations after primaries.

“My earlier calls and that of other  political leaders, stakeholders, opinion moulders, amongst others for the need of sensitivity to the South East region that have been excluded from the presidency should be a concern to all well meaning Nigerians with conscience.

“The year 2023 is really a good time to tweak our democratic experiment and create everlasting history in such a way that shows sensitivity to the country’s cultural uniqueness  and make all regions feel a sense of belonging. It is time to strengthen the unity of the country by making a Southeasterner president of Nigeria. There is absolutely no better time for it than now.

“In our country today, having built a formidable spread across regions, I consider myself the most de-tribalised Nigerian with rich experience in economy, business, politics, security and  sports  to lead the people and manage the economy. I shall be running for the office of the president if the party zones it to the Southeast.

“However, in the absence of the zoning to the South East, I  understand the supremacy of the party and shall abide by the decision of the party.” 

On the unity of the country, Kalu encouraged Nigerians to do away with tribalism and all factors that prevent the achievement of national unity in Nigeria.

He said: ” He despite that Nigeria is facing serious challenges in the maintenance of security and national unity, we should understand that we are made to stay together as a society. I believe in the unity of this country because we are better as one.

“If the potentials of the citizens of the country are adequately harnessed, we will see more reasons to embrace each other and win together. We are therefore required to stand strong and forget all other factors such as tribalism, hatred among the other factors that prevent the achievement of national security and unity in Nigeria.”

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.