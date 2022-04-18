Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Youth groups from the southern part of Nigeria, under the aegis of Coalition of Southern Youth Progressives Forum (C.S.Y.P.F) has concluded plans to endorse a former governor of Rivers State and the current Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon.

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the their consensus candidate from the southern Nigeria, noting that he is eminently qualified to take over the mantle of leadership from President Muhammadu Buhari, come 2023.

In a press release made available to newsmen in Lagos, the spokesperson of the body, Hon. Engr. Dozie Nwankodu, stated that the choice of Amaechi by the southern youth was premised on his governance knowledge and experience, tenacity, vision, drive, uprightness, youthfulness, and detribalised nature, which are the core charactristics much desired by Nigerians in the present situation of the country’s history.

He said that Amaechi’s track records as a two term Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Chairman of Nigeria’s Conference of Speakers of State Assemblies, two term Rivers State Governor, and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum; 2015 and 2019 Director General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, coupled with his impressive performance as the Minister of Transportation, were humongous governance experiences that gave him the edge above any other 2023 presidential aspirant in Nigeria.

“Without fear of any contradiction, it is imperative to state that His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is the only presidential aspirant in Nigeria today with all round governance experience. His pedigree exhumes confidence, trust, character and principle.

“Being young, vibrate and versatile, he has demonstrated 21st century leadership at all core levels in the public space he has been opportuned to serve.

“His records as two term House of Assembly Speaker, two term governor, two term Director General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, and unmatched streaks of success as the Minister of Transportation, set him apart from other aspirants.

“His years as Speaker and later governor of the Rivers were replete with commitment to good governance transparency and accountable stewardship to Rivers people, with his projects still standing tall in the State till date, while history will never forget how he tamed the monstrous militancy which culminated in peace that reengineered local and foreign investment that hitherto left the State.

“As the Starboy in the Buhari administration, the moribund transport sector has received a major boost for the first time with inspiring and numerous railway projects across the country, including the Deep Blue Project. He is indisputably the only Minister in the Buhari administration that has shown capacity to deliver.

“Amaechi is like a city set on a hill that cannot be hidden, and like lamp light that cannot be put under a bushel, which when given the opportunity, would bring his magic wand to bear in the administration of Nigeria, to stimulate growth, peace building and prosperity for all,” Nwankodu stated.

Nwankodu noted that Amaechi’s endorsement is coming at the right time because southern Nigeria youths were before now, eagerly waiting for his answering the clarion call.

He further maintained that the endorsement would take place in May, in each of the three geo-political zones of the region, starting from Aba in Abia State, the South East commercial nerve centre.