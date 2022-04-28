By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigerian Youth and Diaspora Forum For Bola Ahmed Tinubu, NYD4BAT, has

unveiled an electronic-campaign in support of the presidential aspiration of the former Lagos State Governor and National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, in Lagos.

The group had earlier been innagurated on April 27 at the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Hall, Alausa-Ikeja.

The group unveiled the platform at the inauguration, on Wednesday, at the LCCI Building training, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

NYD4BAT in Nigeria is being led by Tito Philips, Junior, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of a development company.

Phillips recalled that the initiative commenced on March 26, to mobilize youth for the Bola Asiwaju Tinubu 2023 election.

He stated that the group is independent and that are not under the sponsorship of any personality, “we want someone that can deliver results, performance based results not just promises.”

Philips further stated that the group approach would not be based on sentiments, “we are going to be scientific, employing scientific process for results.”

He highlighted that the group would also make use of Digital platforms to mobilize youths and get them registered on their website www.NYD4BAT.org and also on there social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

Philips stated that their targeted number is five million youths with registered Personal Voters Card, PVC, as well as distribution of pamphlets to youths on the streets.

Also, Chairman and Executive Director of Diaspora Nigeria, a Romania based, Mr. Adeniyi Sanusi, who joined the occasion virtually via zoom, said that the entire crew of NYD4BAT would embark on a campaign called “Operation get your PVC ready,” which will not be online but a physical campaign.

“We are mobilising youth and taking them to the centres where they will be registered,” Adeniyi stated.

He added that the crew would consistently persuade undecided voters and see how to electronically and physically knock on doors of people to get and check whether they have gotten their PVC.

Also, Director of Media and Publicity for the group, Dr Ajibola Abayomi, said, “our unconditional support for the national leader of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) is total and voluntary.

“We are bringing into fore a knowledge driven campaign based on the huge contributions of the Jagaban to the Nigerian democracy coupled with his untiring efforts as a nation and youths builder over the years.

“We believe Asiwaju is well prepared for the Nigerian presidency unlike others who are either waiting to be annointed or rehearsing gatecrashing strategies to emerge like accidental leaders. That we don’t want.”

Apart from unveiling the e-campaign strategies, the group also presented a publication containing a 70-point agenda on why Nigerians should support Tinubu as next president during the 2023 elections.

The publication provides the youths with 70 irrevocable facts about Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, showcasing hidden facts about Tinubu, the first of it’s kind in the Nigerian political system.

NYD4BAT outlined strategies in store to engage the youth which include, Entertainment, Sports, Fashion, Technology and money.

The event was witnessed by both Nigeria-based and diaspora groups, as well as a political group, named “Women for Asiwaju” attended the event.

Guest speakers on the ocassion were: former Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Jokotola Pelumi; Lanre Odubote, a former House of Representatives member and an adviser to the Speaker the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila among others.